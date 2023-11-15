How do I contact Silentnight? To get in touch with Silentnight, call them on 0333 123 0892, email them on enquiries@silentnight.co.uk or start a live chat on the Silentnight website.

How much does shipping cost from Silentnight? Silentnight offers free delivery on orders over £49. If you’d like the Silentnight team to remove and recycle your old mattress, you’ll need to pay a £30 fee for the mattress removal service.

How do I track my Silentnight order? Once you’ve placed your order, Silentnight will send you an email confirmation with tracking information. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign into your Silentnight account to check the status of your order or contact the Silentnight customer service team.

What is the Silentnight returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of receiving it. To start a return, contact the Silentnight team to organise pick-up and once they’ve received your product, you will receive a full refund. On its justsleep mattresses, Silentnight offers a 365 night sleep trial so you can try it out for a full year before returning it if you’re not completely satisfied.

Can I change or cancel my Silentnight order? If you’d like to change or cancel your order, you’ll need to get in touch with Silentnight to start a cancellation. If Silentnight has confirmed your order, you won’t be able to cancel it so you’ll have to go through the returns process.

Does Silentnight offer warranties? On its bed frames, headboards and Miracoil, Mirapocket, Essentials and Healthy Growth mattresses, Silentnight offers a 5 year guarantee. On its justsleep mattresses, Silentnight has a 10 year manufacturer warranty.

Hints & Tips

Watch out for the sales: Want to save money on your Silentnight order? Then shop the sales! Silentnight runs sales and deals all year round, particularly during sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day, Easter and Summer. The type of deals you can expect to see include 10% off bundles with an exclusive code and money off mattresses, bedding and furniture.

Sign up to the Silentnight newsletter: To stay up-to-date with Silentnight, join the ‘pyjama army’ by signing up to the newsletter. When you subscribe to Silentnight emails, you’ll be the first to receive the latest news, product releases, exclusive discounts, tips and tricks, and deals directly to your inbox.

Take the sleepunique test: Silentnight has its own sleepunique test to help you find the perfect sleep set-up for you. When you take this test, you’ll get 10% off your mattress order.

Follow Silentnight on social media: For even more news from Silentnight, make sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Blue Light Card discount: Silentnight offers an NHS and Emergency Services discount to Blue Light Card holders. All you need to do is create a Blue Light Card account to access Silentnight’s exclusive discount.