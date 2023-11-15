JBL Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Who owns JBL? JBL is owned by Harman which is known for connected car technology as well as professional and lifestyle audio products. Harman itself is owned by Samsung so the background to JBL these days is quite reliable and highly reputable.

How can I contact JBL? JBL has many different ways of contacting it. You can call JBL customer services at 0161 222 3325. The phone line is open 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday. It's also possible to email via the contact form. Live chat is available too along with WhatsApp chat, all following the same times as the customer service phone line.

Does JBL charge delivery? JBL has free shipping on all its products. There's nothing to pay no matter what you buy. JBL primarily uses UPS for its deliveries. On average, the delivery time is between 5-7 days from when it’s shipped. In all cases, you can see an average dispatch time below the price of an item.

How do I return JBL products? JBL has a 30-day evaluation period allowing you to return an item if you're not entirely happy with it. You need to go to the JBL site to click "Return for Refund" next to your order. From there, the process is very simple with refund times around 5-10 working days after the return has been delivered. The item must be returned in its original packaging with it recommended you use the same shipping packaging too.

Hints and Tips

Check for JBL sales: JBL often hosts sales around key holiday periods. These are events like Christmas, Black Friday, heading back to school, and other general sales events. It's always worth seeing what sale is going on with there often being some good discounts available during these time periods.

Take a look at the JBL outlet store: JBL's outlet store has many speakers and headphones at reduced prices compared to their original MSRP. These tend to be older technology but they still often sound great and are robust. If you don't mind having slightly older devices, you can save a lot through buying from the outlet store.

Consider buying a refurbished JBL product: JBL sells refurbished products at a good discount compared to buying new. Each item has been retuned to JBL with the company repairing or restoring them to near perfect condition. In some cases, the item may have a small scratch on it or the packaging has been opened but other than that, they're as good as new. JBL offers the same standard two-year warranty as it does with new products so this is a good way of saving on something that isn't much different from buying new.

Sign up for the JBL newsletter: Sign up for the JBL newsletter and you're emailed a 10% discount code within moments. You'll also receive a heads up when a JBL sale is underway which can give you more of a chance to save.

Use your student discount: JBL has a pretty good student discount of 20%. You'll need to verify your student status but it only takes a few moments. From there, you'll get 20% off your next purchase. Sometimes, JBL has exclusive offers for students too so you can save on specific purchases.

Look for bulk buy discounts: Sometimes, JBL has discounts on multiple purchases. For instance, buying two speakers that pair well together or even headphones aimed at kids. If you're planning on buying numerous items such as for kitting out your home with new audio equipment, keep an eye on how making bulk buys could save you more money.