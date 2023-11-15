FAQs

How much does Dreams charge for delivery? Dreams offers free standard delivery when you spend over £100. If your order is under £100, delivery will cost £4.95 and if you’d like Dreams to assemble your order, you can select this at the checkout with prices ranging from £20 to £104.

How do I track my Dreams order? Once Dreams has dispatched your order, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your order. On the day of delivery, you’ll also receive an email or text confirmation to update you on your delivery time slot.

What is the Dreams returns policy? If you're unhappy with your Dreams order, you can return it for a full refund within 14 days of delivery for pillows, duvets, bed linen, mattress protectors and toppers. If you want to return a mattress, you have 40 days to return it for an exchange or full refund. To start a return, contact Dreams customer service.

Can I cancel or exchange with Dreams? If you want to change or cancel your Dreams order, you’ll need to contact the Dreams team within 48 hours of placing your order. If you miss this window, you’ll need to go through the return process.

Does Dreams offer warranties? Dreams offers a 40-night Sleep Guarantee on its mattresses. Dreams also offers a Bedcover service plan which covers beds, mattresses and furniture for five to eight years.

How do I contact Dreams? To contact Dreams customer service, use the live chat on the website or you can call them on 0800 652 6750 or send an email.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: To save money on your order, shop the Dreams sale. Under the ‘Sales & Offers’ section, you can find huge offers on mattresses, bedroom furniture and other sleep accessories, like £100 off select mattresses, 50% off in the clearance sale and 25% off furniture when bought with a bed frame. While Dreams has offers throughout the year, the biggest deals are during sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day, the January sales and more.

Sign up for the newsletter: To stay up-to-date with Dreams, subscribe to the newsletter. By subscribing to Dreams emails, you’ll be the first to get the latest news, launches, sales and discounts sent straight to your inbox.

Price Match Promise: If you find a product advertised on the Dreams website that’s cheaper elsewhere, Dreams offers a price match promise. Contact them with the lower price and Dreams will refund you the difference and give you an extra £10 off.

Student Discount: For university and college students, you can use the Dreams student discount for money off your order. Once you verify your student status, Dreams will give you 10% off with your unique discount code.

Try your luck at Dreams competitions: Dreams offers many competitions and prize draws for customers who leave feedback via a survey or a pop-up on the Dreams website. When you do, you’ll be entered into a prize draw where you can win up to £500 or the value of your order.