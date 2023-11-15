Bensons for Beds Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Bensons for Beds? Bensons for Beds has many delivery options available. If you spend under £100, you’ll be charged £10, but if your order is over £100, you’ll be charged £39. This service includes delivery to a specific room, recycling any packaging and assembling your new mattress or furniture for you.

How do I track my Bensons for Beds order? When you order at Bensons for Beds, you’ll be sent a text or email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your delivery. Bensons for Beds will notify you three days ahead of time with the date of your delivery and a two-hour time slot. Use this to track your delivery. Alternatively, click ‘Track Order’ on the Bensons for Beds website to check on your order status.

What is the Bensons for Beds returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Bensons for Beds order, you can return it within 40 days of receiving it, thanks to the 40-night guarantee.

Can I exchange my order at Bensons for Beds? If you want to exchange your mattress or bedding order for a different size or colour, you can do so at Bensons for Beds. Simply contact the Bensons for Beds customer service team to get started.

What warranty is available from Bensons for Beds? Bensons for Beds offers a five-year warranty on its beds, mattresses, sofa beds and other bedroom furniture. The company also offers a 40 night-guarantee where you can try out a mattress or other bedding products for 40 nights and if you’re not completely satisfied, you can return or exchange it.

How do I contact Bensons for Beds? To get in touch with the Bensons for Beds customer service team, call them on 0808 144 6160, email them at enquiries@bensonsforbeds.co.uk or start a live chat on the website.

Hints and Tips

Browse the sales: To save extra money on your Bensons for Beds orders, shop the sales. Bensons for Beds runs sales throughout the year, especially during the big sales seasons like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, Boxing Day, Easter and Summer. The type of deals you can expect to see include 10% off any base or headboard when bought with a mattress, £300 off bed frames and up to 50% off select mattresses.

Sign up for the newsletter: Stay in the loop with Bensons for Beds by signing up for the newsletter. By subscribing to Bensons for Beds emails, you’ll be the first to know about the latest news, sales, product releases and more. Email subscribers will also receive a £25 discount on orders over £250.

Follow on social media: Want even more Bensons for Beds news? Then follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest for product updates and the latest sales news so you don't miss out on a bargain.

Blue Light Card discount: If you’re a Blue Light Card holder, you can get up to 50% off with the Bensons for Beds NHS workers discount. All you need to do is verify your status to start using the discount.