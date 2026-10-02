I love an outdoor party in Australia as much as the next person — these 7 Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals will make you the life of yours
Shop JBL, Bose, Tribit and more with these attractive discounts
Based purely on experience, I wasn’t expecting big things from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days currently live in Australia, but happily, I’ve been proven wrong. Not only have I seen some record-low prices across various product categories, including coffee machines and headphones, but as expected, Bluetooth speakers are on the receiving end of some mega discounts.
They couldn’t be more perfectly timed either, with the weather starting to turn good, encouraging us all to get outside for beach days, BBQs and family gatherings. Of course, no outdoor situation would be complete without a soundtrack, ideally delivered in glorious detail and with some thumping low-end bass, served up by the best Bluetooth speakers.
Fortunately, the Bluetooth speakers I’ve found on sale during Prime Day deliver on all fronts. Not only do they deliver tried-and-tested audio performances, but they offer other features such as long battery life, tough and rugged exteriors, and in some cases, even the ability to float in water!
My selections below are just the tip of the iceberg, of course, and if you don’t see something you like, I encourage you to check out the extensive selection of speakers available from Amazon AU.
- Follow our dedicated live coverage of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 sale for more deals and discounts
OK, so it’s not the latest Flip 7, but the Flip 6 is still that good that it’s worth checking out, especially at this price. JBL is the true king of portable BT speakers, and the Flip 6 is a testament to that fact. It delivers an expansive, bassy sound, is oh-so simple to use and is built to withstand whatever you want to throw at it.
As with the Flip 6 above, this isn’t the latest version of the superb Charge speaker, but considering that model costs AU$150 more, I reckon the Charge 5 is the better buy. It ticks all the boxes: lovely balanced sound, it can go loud (although some distortion can creep in), it’s rated for up to 20 hours of playback time, and it has a tough exterior. For the same money as the Flip 6 above, I’d say the Charge 5 ultimately offers greater value.
The Bose SoundLink Flex is a terrific little Bluetooth speaker that delivers a powerful sound that belies its size. It’s built to an extraordinarily high standard and it's fully protected against dust and water, and it can even float! It’s perhaps not the outright best option for larger rooms and large groups, but keep things a little smaller in scale and you’re onto a winner.
The JBL Grip slots neatly between the formidable Flip and JBL’s ultra-compact Clip Bluetooth speakers. The Grip is also relatively small, yet in JBL fashion, delivers a big sound. It also, perhaps unsurprisingly, offers impressive protection against dust and water and has some nifty LED lighting on its rear. Do note the low price here is only for the yellow and turquoise models.
I’ve been eagerly waiting for a deal on the Stormbox Micro 3, and this sale has delivered. The latest version of one of our favourite compact Bluetooth speakers, the palm-sized Micro 3 is superb. It delivers truly seismic bass that’s well controlled and commanding, while the rest of the frequency range is handled with expertise. What’s more, it’s protected against dust and water, and can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. It’s truly remarkable.
Harman Kardon feels like it’s been away from the Bluetooth speaker scene for a while, and so the Luna 2 represents a welcome return. We’ve not reviewed it ourselves, but our friends at What Hi-Fi? gave it a positive four-star rating, claiming it produces “one of the most articulate and vocally impressive performers this sort of money can buy”, and that’s at full price. This better-than-half-price discount makes it all the more appealing.
You wait long enough for Harman Kardon speakers and multiple come along at once. The SoundSticks 5 is the latest in the iconically designed lineage and is built for the modern-day music listener. It gains Wi-Fi (and therefore network streaming capabilities), Bluetooth 6, Auracast and a boost in output power. It’s also available in black for a little extra. And, if you can make do without Wi-Fi and rely solely on Bluetooth streaming, the older SoundSticks 4 is available for a smidge under AU$200.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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