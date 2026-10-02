I love an outdoor party in Australia as much as the next person — these 7 Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals will make you the life of yours

Based purely on experience, I wasn’t expecting big things from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days currently live in Australia, but happily, I’ve been proven wrong. Not only have I seen some record-low prices across various product categories, including coffee machines and headphones, but as expected, Bluetooth speakers are on the receiving end of some mega discounts.

They couldn’t be more perfectly timed either, with the weather starting to turn good, encouraging us all to get outside for beach days, BBQs and family gatherings. Of course, no outdoor situation would be complete without a soundtrack, ideally delivered in glorious detail and with some thumping low-end bass, served up by the best Bluetooth speakers.

Fortunately, the Bluetooth speakers I’ve found on sale during Prime Day deliver on all fronts. Not only do they deliver tried-and-tested audio performances, but they offer other features such as long battery life, tough and rugged exteriors, and in some cases, even the ability to float in water!

My selections below are just the tip of the iceberg, of course, and if you don’t see something you like, I encourage you to check out the extensive selection of speakers available from Amazon AU.

Follow our dedicated live coverage of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 sale for more deals and discounts

JBL Flip 6: was AU$169.95 now AU$99.95 at Amazon OK, so it’s not the latest Flip 7, but the Flip 6 is still that good that it’s worth checking out, especially at this price. JBL is the true king of portable BT speakers, and the Flip 6 is a testament to that fact. It delivers an expansive, bassy sound, is oh-so simple to use and is built to withstand whatever you want to throw at it.

Save 50% (AU$100) JBL Charge 5: was AU$199.95 now AU$99.95 at Amazon As with the Flip 6 above, this isn’t the latest version of the superb Charge speaker, but considering that model costs AU$150 more, I reckon the Charge 5 is the better buy. It ticks all the boxes: lovely balanced sound, it can go loud (although some distortion can creep in), it’s rated for up to 20 hours of playback time, and it has a tough exterior. For the same money as the Flip 6 above, I’d say the Charge 5 ultimately offers greater value.

Save 41% (AU$102.70) Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): was AU$249.95 now AU$147.25 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Flex is a terrific little Bluetooth speaker that delivers a powerful sound that belies its size. It’s built to an extraordinarily high standard and it's fully protected against dust and water, and it can even float! It’s perhaps not the outright best option for larger rooms and large groups, but keep things a little smaller in scale and you’re onto a winner.

Save 46% (AU$60) JBL Grip: was AU$129.95 now AU$69.95 at Amazon The JBL Grip slots neatly between the formidable Flip and JBL’s ultra-compact Clip Bluetooth speakers. The Grip is also relatively small, yet in JBL fashion, delivers a big sound. It also, perhaps unsurprisingly, offers impressive protection against dust and water and has some nifty LED lighting on its rear. Do note the low price here is only for the yellow and turquoise models.

Save 27% (AU$35) Tribit Stormbox Micro 3: was AU$129.99 now AU$94.99 at Amazon I’ve been eagerly waiting for a deal on the Stormbox Micro 3, and this sale has delivered. The latest version of one of our favourite compact Bluetooth speakers, the palm-sized Micro 3 is superb. It delivers truly seismic bass that’s well controlled and commanding, while the rest of the frequency range is handled with expertise. What’s more, it’s protected against dust and water, and can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. It’s truly remarkable.