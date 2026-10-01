I'm an audio reviewer and these are the best expert-approved headphone deals to shop in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

The second Prime Day in Australia for 2026 is now live, and that means the next seven days represent one of your best opportunities to secure a new set of headphones at a big discount.

That's right, Prime Big Deal Days, as it's officially known, kicks off today, Tuesday, September 29 and will come to a close next Monday, October 5. As the deals already live are proving, there are massive savings to be found on popular brands including Bose, Sony and Sennheiser, to name a few.

It's fair to say that the prices I've found so far aren't quite as good as those we saw during the main Prime Day back in July, but many come awfully close. Plus, with them being available on Amazon, in many instances, you can have your new headphones arriving at your front door within two days (or sooner) if you have a Prime membership.

And, as experience tells me, fresh deals and prices can appear at any time, so be sure to check back on this page throughout the sale for all the latest finds.

The best Prime Big Deal Days headphone deals in Australia

Over-ear headphones

Save 30% (AU$38.44) 1More Sonoflow: was AU$129.99 now AU$91.55 at Amazon If you're looking for a truly cost-effective audio upgrade, the 1More Sonoflow are up for the task. We praised the comfort, noise cancelling capability and the mammoth 70 hours of battery life in our 1More Sonoflow review. You'll struggle to find better at this price, which is the lowest I've seen in a long time.

Save 29% (AU$50) Anker Soundcore Space One: was AU$169.99 now AU$119.99 at Amazon Soundcore is another brand that knows how to produce a budget-friendly set of headphones that don't scrimp on quality. Check out our Anker Soundcore Space One review for more info, but they reduce noise by 98% and offer continuous playback of up to 55 hours. In other words, these headphones are perfect for any audiophile and offer a great Beats alternative where looks are concerned.

Save 43% (AU$150) Anker Soundcore Space One Pro: was AU$349.99 now AU$199.99 at Amazon The Space One Pro headphones improve upon the non-Pro version with improved sound quality, with the added benefit of hi-res audio support (thanks to LDAC). ANC is strong, and battery life is great at up to 60 hours. The companion app also opens up a wealth of customisation and includes a HearID feature that will tailor the sound profile to your personal preference.

Save 37% (AU$109.95) JBL Live 780NC: was AU$299 now AU$189.05 at Amazon JBL's rather stylish over ears are definitely worth checking out if you want a touch of style with your music. They also happen to be a top performer, as we said in our review, they are "everything you want in headphones at this level". Only the orange and and purple pairs are discounted.

Save 37% (AU$120.44) Nothing Headphone (a): was AU$329 now AU$208.56 at Amazon Not only do the Headphone (a) offer a distinctive design, but they’re also crammed with features that make them an utter joy to use. Sound quality is superb too, making these attractive over-ears a genuinely viable alternative to the more established names. The best price is on the white colour option.

Save 62% (AU$384.95) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was AU$624.95 now AU$240 at Amazon Sennheiser has now finally released a newer version of its stunning Momentum headphones, but that only means this fourth-gen model becomes even more affordable. In our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we highlighted their effective active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality. The best price is on the black model, but other colours get good discounts.

Save 42% (AU$271) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Black): was AU$649 now AU$378 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star.

In-ear headphones

Save 24% (AU$103) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was AU$429 now AU$326 at Amazon It's not the all-time low price of AU$299 that I saw during the last Prime Day, but any saving on the AirPods Pro 3 is worth mentioning. They offer a much-improved fit over the 2s, class-leading ANC and a wonderful sound profile. If you own an iOS device, they're a no brainer.

Save 29% (AU$51.25) Nothing Ear (3a): was AU$179 now AU$127.75 at Amazon We're not a fan of the call recording feature, but in all other aspects, these Nothing earbuds are excellent. Sound quality is exemplary, and there's plenty of tweaking available via the app, and the ANC is effective too. The best price is on the black model, but other colours including yellow and pink also see discounts.

Save 41% (AU$118.95) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was AU$289 now AU$170.05 at Amazon Coming in at just AU$10 more than their Prime Day price (in black, pink or white only) the Bose QC Earbuds are worth checking out. They employ best-in-class noise cancellation, an unbelievably comfortable and secure fit, solid battery life and a feature-packed app.

Save 38% (AU$114) Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was AU$299 now AU$185 at Amazon If your budget doesn't quiet stretch to the Pro 3, there's a great discount on the AirPods 4 with ANC. They're mightily impressive, being able to effectively block out external sounds, despite not fitting in your ear quite as much. The soundstage is excellent, and they support spatial audio. Battery life is decent with five hours on a single charge or 30 hours with the included carry case.

Save 34% (AU$168) Technics EAH-AZ100: was AU$499 now AU$331 at Amazon These Technics buds deliver a sound packed with detail and clarity, and one that is entirely engaging. ANC is great, and they're packed with useful features.

Save 11% (AU$74) Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: was AU$649 now AU$575 at Amazon They are still expensive for a set of in-ear headphones, we know, but the B&W Pi8 are unlike any pair of earbuds we've heard before. They are exceptionally detailed in their audio delivery and the ANC onboard can comfortably compete with the very best. A number of other useful features only add to their appeal. The best price is on the white and jade green colours.

Open earbuds

Save 20% (AU$40) Soundcore AeroClip: was AU$199.99 now AU$159.99 at Amazon If you're in the market for a pair of open-style earbuds, the Soundcore AeroClip are a fine choice. As we found in our review, they deliver "clear, engaging audio", and are incredibly comfortable to wear. They do miss out on some features you'll find in other, more expensive models, but where sound quality is concerned, they're a winner.

Save 41% (AU$184.90) Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$265.05 at Amazon Offering “incredible sound” according to our review, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and they give up to 7 hours of music. At full price they're certainly a premium investment, but this discount scratches that itch.