In honour of International Coffee Day on October 1, I've found 20+ excellent deals on coffee machines in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale

It's been a hot minute since we've had a major sale in Australia, which makes the arrival of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days all the more exciting, especially if you're in the market for a new coffee machine.

• Follow our live coverage of the Prime Big Deal Days sale

Prime Day 2.0 as we like to call it here at TechRadar Australia, kicked off today, Tuesday, September 29, and will run for an entire week, coming to a close on Monday, October 5 — yes, I'm fully aware that's a public holiday, but if there's a chance of securing a new espresso machine for less, it will be worth staying home, trust me. Plus, with International Coffee Day falling on October 1, there's quite literally never been a better time to invest in a new espresso machine or bean-to-cup machine for the home.

Coffee machines proved incredibly popular during the previous Prime Day that took place back in July, and I even saw some all-time low prices on various models from the likes of Philips, De'Longhi and Breville, to name a few.

And this sale has delivered as well, with the gorgeous Philips Baristina dropping to a record low of just AU$359 in both colour options and the Philips 4400 LatteGo getting an additional AU$175 coupon to make it even more affordable. There are, of course, other models to choose from, with all the big-name and trusts brands in coffee offering deep discounts, including Breville and De'Longhi. Some prices are similar, or even slightly less than their previous Prime Day price. Some others have, perhaps unsurprisingly, increased. Whether that means they'll come back down again as we move through the sale remains to be seen.

I'll be keeping this page updated throughout Prime Big Deal Days, and as experience has taught me, new deals can appear at any moment, so be sure to check back regularly.

Best Prime Big Deal Days 2026 coffee machines deals in Australia currently live

Automatic coffee machines

Save 53% (AU$635.01) Philips 4400 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was AU$1,199 now AU$563.99 at Amazon This Philips bean-to-cup machine did shop to below AU$600 during the last Prime day, so while this discount isn't as great, it's still a good price for what I consider to be an excellent bean-to-cup espresso machine. It can make 12 coffee-based drinks, all of which are served perfectly time after time, and it's a great option for smaller households due to it having 2 customisable profiles. However, I have to admit that I wasn't too fond of its milk foaming skills in my LatteGo 4400 Series review. Be sure to use the AU$175 coupon to get this price at checkout.

Save 35% (AU$260.01) Philips 2300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was AU$749 now AU$488.99 at Amazon If you want to save a little bit more money, or you simply don't need all the drink recipes offered by the 4400 listed above, then the Philips 2300 is another great choice. There are only four drinks to choose from: espresso, coffee, cappuccino and hot water — and there are no user profiles, but the brewing group is the same, so you'll get a practically identical coffee as with the 4400.

Save 28% (AU$619) KitchenAid KF7 espresso machine incl. milk container and hose: was AU$2,199 now AU$1,580 at Amazon We've not reviewed the KF7, but we have reviewed the KF6 and KF8, which share the same brewing group, and we love them. The main differences lie in their features and drink presets. The KF7 has over 20 recipes to choose from, and four customisable user profiles. Control is via a 3.5-inch colour touchscreen, and it uses a hose-based milk system. There's no dedicated mode for non-dairy milk, but if my experience tells me anything, it will still function just fine.

Save 35% (AU$350) De'Longhi Magnifica Evo ECAM29031SB: was AU$999 now AU$649 at Amazon This De'Longhi machine did drop quite a bit lower in price during the last Prime Day, but I'd argue this is still a decent price to pay for what is a talented machine. It offers a wealth of customisation at the touch of a few buttons to pour out your ideal coffee and ultimately combines the best of a manual machine, without the need to get too hands-on.

Save 53% (AU$1,050) De'Longhi Eletta Explore Perfetto (ECAM45055G): was AU$1,999 now AU$949 at Amazon There are a few differences between specific Eletta Explore models, but you can still take our 4.5-star De'Longhi Eletta Explore review as a good basis for what to expect. Capable of making both hot and cold coffee brews, this bean-to-cup machine produces delicious results, although it's not without its quirks. This is the base model in the range, and so doesn't have Wi-Fi connectivity and therefore doesn't get app support or Bean Adapt technology.

Save 35% (AU$630) De'Longhi Rivelia: was AU$1,799 now AU$1,169 at Amazon This compact bean-to-cup coffee machine is nothing short of outstanding. Not only does it look the part, but it serves up consistently delicious coffee. There's plenty of customisation on offer, so you can tweak the various preset recipes and it uses the brand's LatteCrema technology for expertly frothed milk. Check out our De'Longhi Rivelia review for more information.

Save 26% (AU$1,025) Jura J10: was AU$3,990 now AU$2,965 at Amazon An investment, yes, but the Jura 10 is essentially like having your own personal barista at home, it does so much. There are 42 drink options to choose from, including delicious cold brew. This is the lowest price I've ever seen on this talented machine, so make sure to read our full Jura J10 review for more information before you add to basket.

Manual & semi-automatic coffee machines

Save 36% (AU$262) Breville Bambino Plus: was AU$729 now AU$467 at Amazon The Breville Bambino Plus is incredibly simple to use, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter, insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. There's very little you need to do to simply enjoy the results.

Save 35% (AU$351) Breville Barista Express: was AU$999 now AU$648 at Amazon With a nice saving, it's hard to dismiss this Breville coffee machine deal. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper, so there's no need to buy a separate grinder or hand tamp. Available in a few colourways under the same listing.

Save 32% (AU$320) KitchenAid Semi-automatic espresso machine: was AU$999 now AU$679 at Amazon This KitchenAid espresso machine looks fantastic and is capable of producing a gorgeous shot of coffee. It does require manual control, and you can adjust grind size, dosage amount and the amount of water that passes through. It also has a built-in milk frother for milk-based drinks. Back to its Prime Day price (for the stainless steel model) this is a good, affordable option for any kitchen.

Lowest price Save 40% (AU$240) Philips Baristina: was AU$599 now AU$359 at Amazon The best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker has received a good discount for Prime Day. It's simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but Amazon does offer a discounted bundle, which is sadly now out of stock.

Save 28% (AU$220) Sunbeam Origins Sense Espresso Coffee Machine (Graphite): was AU$799 now AU$579 at Amazon This attractive bean-to-cup espresso machine for Aussie brand Sunbeam makes a fine addition to any kitchen. It can extract a wonderful shot of epsresso, but its headline feature is a thermometer built into the steam wand and four temp settings for various dairy milk alternatives. It also sports a built-in conical burr grinder for precision grinding, and it has easy, one-button cleaning.

Save 18% (AU$120) Sunbeam Origins Classic Espresso Coffee Machine (Black): was AU$649 now AU$529 at Amazon This Origins Classic machine offers much of the same functionality as the model above. It delivers a lovely shot of espresso with a good crema, and with only a few buttons to get your head around, you'll be pouring cafe-quality drinks in no time. There's no thermometer in the wand, as with the Sense below, but it's still more then capable of frothing silky smooth milk.

Save 34% (AU$102.05) De'Longhi Dedica Arte: was AU$299 now AU$196.95 at Amazon This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you either use ground coffee beans or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.

Save 32% (AU$205) De'Longhi La Specialista Arte : was AU$649 now AU$444 at Amazon This gorgeous-looking, easy-to-use, bean-to-cup espresso machine is a worthy addition to any coffee lover's kitchen. It's relatively compact, too, and pours delicious espresso with little to no skill involved. Note that this is the non-Evo model, meaning it can't make cold brew. The Evo model is out of stock at the time of writing.

Save 19% (AU$301) De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro: was AU$1,599 now AU$1,298 at Amazon A bean-to-cup machine for the discerning coffee drinker, the De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro offers advanced features like adjustable temperature control, an integrated tamper to create the perfect puck, and a pressure gauge so you can ensure it's maintaining the optimum nine bars throughout the brewing process.

Save 18% (AU$26.45) De'Longhi Stilosa: was AU$149 now AU$122.55 at Amazon The De'Loghi Stilosa is a simple manual espresso machine with a steam wand, but if you're not interested in features like cold brewing and automatic milk frothing, it's a reliable and super affordable option.

Capsule coffee machines

Save 60% (AU$136.85) Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was AU$229 now AU$92.15 at Amazon This little pod machine is very popular among the Australian TechRadar team. We've had past and present staff say how much they love it, and they'd even buy it at full price. With a very compact footprint and plenty of Vertuo pods to choose from, you'll get delicious coffee at just the press of a button.

Save 36% (AU$160) Nespresso Vertuo Up + Aeroccino 3 bundle: was AU$439 now AU$279 at Amazon The Vertuo Up is the latest machine from Nespresso, and it offers a number of notable benefits. These include a fast heat-up time of around 3 seconds, a large water tank that can rotate to help accommodate it on a counter top, and a Coffee Creations button that ensure iced and milk-based coffee drinks are poured to perfection. This model is made by Breville, and is part of a bundle that includes the Aeroccino 3 milk frother.



If you'd prefer a white machine, a De'Longhi-made model is available for AU$284.

Save 32% (AU$300) Nespresso Breville Creatista Plus: was AU$949 now AU$649 at Amazon If you’re after a coffee that makes itself, then it’s hard to go past the Breville Creatista Plus. A great compact pod machine that uses the Original Nespresso pods, and one that can also do milk frothing without requiring a whole other appliance.

Save 20% (AU$220) Nespresso Vertuo Creatista: was AU$1,099 now AU$879 at Amazon We rate the Vertuo Creatista as the best Nespresso machine out there thanks to its use of the Vertuo pods, which come in a range of cup and mug sizes and an integrated milk frother. It performs exceptionally well, too, and will brew your morning cuppa in no time at all.

Portable

Save 25% (AU$26.10) Wacaco Minipresso NS2: was AU$106 now AU$79.90 at Amazon This portable espresso machine is a fantastic option for those constantly on the move. It uses Nespresso pods and made such good coffee that it earned a 4-star review from us. And while already affordable for what it can do, it's now cheaper still and, honestly, a very tempting impulse buy.

Coffee machine accessories

Save 23% (AU$102) Breville Smart Grinder Pro: was AU$449 now AU$347 at Amazon If you want to get really accurate with your coffee, this Breville grinder gives you complete control over the dosage amount. It can even grind directly into a 54mm portafilter too, for you to then put into a compatible machine.

Save 36% (AU$42.76) Sunbeam GrindFresh coffee grinder: was AU$119 now AU$76.24 at Amazon This Sunbeam grinder is a lot more affordable, and it's received plenty of positive reviews from satisfied customers. You're given a wide range of grind settings to choose from, ensuring you get the perfect dose for your taste and the style of bean you're using.