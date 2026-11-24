The Amazon Australia Black Friday sale has certainly delivered since kicking off last week, with plenty of deals to go around from the biggest brands and the most popular tech, and Apple is no exception.

Since launching, we've seen some some record-low prices on a range of Apple gear, including AirPods, AirTags, Watches and more. While that was surprising in itself, what's even more surprising is that as of today, November 25, Amazon has added further reductions — albeit only until 11.59pm AEDT tonight.

Having covered Amazon’s sales for years, there’s no definite way of telling what these countdown timers will mean after they run out, and they could either mean the prices return to their previous discounts, or worse, back to full price.

All this means is that time it quite literally running out to secure top Apple tech for less. I've highlighted the main four limited-time discounts below, but for a wider range of discounts, be sure to check out my guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals in Australia.

Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for more deals and discounts

Save 21% (AU$211) Apple AirPods Max 2 : was AU$999 now AU$788 at Amazon While they're certainly still an investment even with a 21% discount, there's no denying that at AU$788, there's never been a better time to secure Apple's ridiculously good noise cancelling over ears. While the design hasn't changed much, the internals have been upgraded to deliver even better ANC performance, Lossless audio over USB-C and a wealth of useful features made possible by the new H2 chip.