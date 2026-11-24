The clock is ticking on these Apple Black Friday deals — save on AirPods, AirTags and Apple Pencils before midnight
Amazon has added some extra discounts for a limited time, with some hitting all-time low prices
The Amazon Australia Black Friday sale has certainly delivered since kicking off last week, with plenty of deals to go around from the biggest brands and the most popular tech, and Apple is no exception.
Since launching, we've seen some some record-low prices on a range of Apple gear, including AirPods, AirTags, Watches and more. While that was surprising in itself, what's even more surprising is that as of today, November 25, Amazon has added further reductions — albeit only until 11.59pm AEDT tonight.
Having covered Amazon’s sales for years, there’s no definite way of telling what these countdown timers will mean after they run out, and they could either mean the prices return to their previous discounts, or worse, back to full price.
All this means is that time it quite literally running out to secure top Apple tech for less. I've highlighted the main four limited-time discounts below, but for a wider range of discounts, be sure to check out my guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals in Australia.
- Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for more deals and discounts
Beating their previous lowest-ever price from the start of the Amazon Black Friday sale, this is a fantastic chance to snap up Apple's flagship earbuds. I probably don't need to speak about their features and benefits in great detail any more, but just know that they offer heart-rate monitoring, best-in-class ANC and a truly terrific sound. Check out our review for the full story.
While they're certainly still an investment even with a 21% discount, there's no denying that at AU$788, there's never been a better time to secure Apple's ridiculously good noise cancelling over ears. While the design hasn't changed much, the internals have been upgraded to deliver even better ANC performance, Lossless audio over USB-C and a wealth of useful features made possible by the new H2 chip.
If you or a loved one always seem to lose track of their keys, bags, wallets and luggage, the Apple AirTags are your best bet for any iPhone owner. Our AirTag 2 hands-on found the new model easier to find from farther away and clearly louder than the original. The 4-pack is still available for AU$127, which is still cheaper per piece.
This is a decent buy if you’ve got a compatible iPad and want Apple’s best stylus for drawing, note-taking and document markup. Just check your iPad model first as it’s only compatible with select iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini models. Or grab the discounted Apple Pencil Pro here.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
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