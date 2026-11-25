It's not every day that Apple drops the price of its flagship AirPods Pro 3 to just £155.98 (was £219)… but today is that day!

The saving equates to 29% off, and is £10 cheaper than we've ever seen, across any big sales event, at the huge online retailer.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

It's highly likely that this is the one deal you wanted to see this Black Friday, and I'm so happy to be able to tell you about it. If you've been following the deals closely, you'll know that until very recently, their all-time lowest asking fee had been £165. And yet, here we are with a new all-time low!

They're the most popular earbuds in the world for a reason, and at this all-new lowest-seen fee, the price just got a lot more palatable.

Save 29% (£63.02) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon The discount here is huge! AirPods Pro 3 are awesome value at this price. They're the most popular buds in the world for a reason, and right now, the price is lower than it has ever been… hearing aid suite, heart-rate monitoring, live translation and some of the best ANC using an iPhone I have ever heard. A fantastic deal.

If you’re a devoted iOS user, there’s a good chance you already have a comprehensive understanding of the AirPods Pro 3 and everything they can do. If you don’t, then fret not, as my Apple AirPods Pro 3 review covers their features and sound quality in great detail. But if that's all a bit tl:dr, know this: they're excellent.

As I said in my review, they deliver an “expansive, exuberant soundstage that allows bass registers ample space to rumble with regimented clout”, while the ANC is “scarily good at sucking the noise out of your ears”.

After that, there's the wealth of additional features, including Live Translation, a built-in heart-rate monitor and an IP57 rating to protect them against dust and water.

In short, they’re a fantastic set of earbuds that are well worth it if you’re an iOS user, especially at this super-low price. Happy early Black Friday, friends!

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