Get 6 months of free VPN security and geo-spoofing with this superb CyberGhost deal

CyberGhost is at the forefront of the VPN market. We really rate it, thanks to its sheer usability, massive server base, and excellent customer service. And now you can add value to its list of 'pros', thanks to this fantastic new offer: sign up to a year of CyberGhost's VPN service and it will cost you an effective $2.75 (£2.15) a month. So far, so affordable.

But where things really get interesting is when you learn that the provider is now throwing in an extra six months free. Therefore, for less than $50, you'll have your next 18 months of online security, geo-spoofing, foreign Netflix streaming, and blocked website unlocking sorted by a market-leading competitor.

On top of that, CyberGhost has a 45-day money-back guarantee - so you can always try it and then cancel it within that generous period if you change your mind.

If you need more information or you want to know more about CyberGhost, then make sure you keep scrolling as we've got this deal and the service detailed below for you.

Read more about this fantastic VPN deal:

CyberGhost VPN | 12 18 months | $233.82 $49.50 (£38.70) | 79% off

CyberGhost is a superb provider with a powerful Windows client, over 6,300 servers, and it can support up to 7 devices. $50 may seem like a fair sum to pay upfront but this is now for a year-and-a-half. Meaning your next 18 months of VPN needs, cybersecurity and unblocking content is sorted with one payment. So that actually makes it very good value, and one of our favorite cheap VPNs.

Is CyberGhost a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top five best VPN services, which given all the thorough tests and analyzing we do on VPN services, is a pretty ace position to sit in.

If your concern is streaming, CyberGhost unblocks both Netflix and BBC iPlayer meaning there's a whole new world of content for you. Or if privacy is your main reason for purchasing a Virtual Private Network, then you'll be happy to know that it has an effective kill switch, and it blocks malicious ads, trackers, and websites. Not to mention the automated HTTPS redirection will ensure you have the most secure connection possible to every website you visit.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full CyberGhost review.

