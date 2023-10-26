Samsung Promo Codes for October 2023

FAQs

Does Samsung offer free shipping? Yes, Samsung offers free delivery to selected areas in Australia. Samsung also lets you choose your preferred delivery day when ordering online, and for smaller items, your parcel can be tracked via StarTrack.

What is Samsung Rewards? Samsung has a loyalty program called Samsung Rewards. Anyone can sign up to start earning points for their purchases, though Samsung uses a tier system and the points you earn will be dependent on how much you’ve spent. There are three tiers in Samsung Rewards, with each bringing incremental benefits such as early access to new promotions.

Does Samsung offer a warranty for their products? Yes, Samsung offers a warranty on all products bought directly from its store. The warranty period can range between six months up to two years depending on the product, so check Samsung’s warranty policy to see what applies to you. Once you’ve bought your product, be sure to register your purchase with Samsung.

Does Samsung offer student discounts? Samsung offers student discounts through its Samsung Education Store, and you can get up to 20% off by signing up. The Samsung Education Store is open to students and employees of Australian education institutions, and you must have a valid ‘edu.au’ email address to sign up. Members will be able to get 20% off phones, tablets and smartwatches, while up to 15% off is available on TVs and soundbars.

Hints and tips

Samsung Australia’s coupon codes can help you save money on your next purchase, though it’s not the only way to get a discount when shopping on the official store – here are some extra tips.

Trade-in your old devices: Samsung offers a trade-in service where you can hand in your old devices – even in a damaged condition – and receive trade-in credit to put towards your next purchase on Samsung’s online store. You don’t need a Samsung device to trade-in either, it can also be a phone, tablet or smartwatch from Apple, Google, Huawei or Oppo.

Shop during the big sales: Samsung has sales on its websites throughout the year, particularly around Black Friday and Boxing Day. We’ve found these sales to be the best time of year to shop on Samsung, mainly because it’s when the biggest variety of products are discounted, but you’ll really be able to find something on sale almost any time of year.

When Samsung releases its new Galaxy phones each February, it typically offers great incentives such as store vouchers and free storage upgrades when you pre-order the new handsets.

Sign up for the newsletter: It’s a relatively small saving, but Samsung will give you AU$50 off your next purchase when you sign up for its newsletter. There is a minimum spend of AU$350 required to use the AU$50 voucher, but it’s a nice little saving regardless.

Use Samsung’s student discounts: Samsung offers excellent student and educator discounts through its Education Store, with up to 20% off a huge range of products available to members. It’s a pretty generous program, and it comes with a purchase limit of five products per product category every year.