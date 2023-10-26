Samsung Promo Codes for October 2023
FAQs
Does Samsung offer free shipping?
Yes, Samsung offers free delivery to selected areas in Australia. Samsung also lets you choose your preferred delivery day when ordering online, and for smaller items, your parcel can be tracked via StarTrack.
What is Samsung Rewards?
Samsung has a loyalty program called Samsung Rewards. Anyone can sign up to start earning points for their purchases, though Samsung uses a tier system and the points you earn will be dependent on how much you’ve spent. There are three tiers in Samsung Rewards, with each bringing incremental benefits such as early access to new promotions.
Does Samsung offer a warranty for their products?
Yes, Samsung offers a warranty on all products bought directly from its store. The warranty period can range between six months up to two years depending on the product, so check Samsung’s warranty policy to see what applies to you. Once you’ve bought your product, be sure to register your purchase with Samsung.
Does Samsung offer student discounts?
Samsung offers student discounts through its Samsung Education Store, and you can get up to 20% off by signing up. The Samsung Education Store is open to students and employees of Australian education institutions, and you must have a valid ‘edu.au’ email address to sign up. Members will be able to get 20% off phones, tablets and smartwatches, while up to 15% off is available on TVs and soundbars.
Hints and tips
Samsung Australia’s coupon codes can help you save money on your next purchase, though it’s not the only way to get a discount when shopping on the official store – here are some extra tips.
Trade-in your old devices: Samsung offers a trade-in service where you can hand in your old devices – even in a damaged condition – and receive trade-in credit to put towards your next purchase on Samsung’s online store. You don’t need a Samsung device to trade-in either, it can also be a phone, tablet or smartwatch from Apple, Google, Huawei or Oppo.
Shop during the big sales: Samsung has sales on its websites throughout the year, particularly around Black Friday and Boxing Day. We’ve found these sales to be the best time of year to shop on Samsung, mainly because it’s when the biggest variety of products are discounted, but you’ll really be able to find something on sale almost any time of year.
When Samsung releases its new Galaxy phones each February, it typically offers great incentives such as store vouchers and free storage upgrades when you pre-order the new handsets.
Sign up for the newsletter: It’s a relatively small saving, but Samsung will give you AU$50 off your next purchase when you sign up for its newsletter. There is a minimum spend of AU$350 required to use the AU$50 voucher, but it’s a nice little saving regardless.
Use Samsung’s student discounts: Samsung offers excellent student and educator discounts through its Education Store, with up to 20% off a huge range of products available to members. It’s a pretty generous program, and it comes with a purchase limit of five products per product category every year.
How to use Samsung coupon codes
1. Select a Samsung coupon code from this page and copy it to your clipboard.
2. To redeem your Samsung coupon code, you’ll need to copy and paste it into the 'Enter promo code' box when you checkout.
3. After you've pasted in your code, simply click 'Redeem' and then check out as usual to receive your discount.
About Samsung AU
Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of electronics and appliances in the world. Founded in South Korea in 1969, it is now the second-largest technology company by market revenue after Apple, and its products are available in retail stores around the world. Samsung is well-known for its phones, and its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently our #1 pick for the best phone in Australia. Samsung also has some of the best TVs you can buy. The Samsung Australia online store stocks a huge range, and you’ll be able to access great deals through seasonal sales, trade-in offers and coupon codes throughout the year. Here you’ll find the latest Samsung promo codes to help you save on your next purchase.
