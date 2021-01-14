Samsung Galaxy S21 deals are now available to pre-order - here's where to get them

Just a few weeks into the new year and a new collection of flagship phones has already been announced. Samsung Galaxy S21 deals have just been revealed and are now available to pre-order from a wide range of retailers in the UK.

In the usual fashion of phone launches these days, you're not getting just one phone to choose from but three instead. You can choose between the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra.

These line up with Samsung's 2020 handsets, offering the same line-up but with some incremental upgrades, making them more fit for the world of 2021.

However, while certain specs have been boosted and a new design has been rolled out, the drop in prices is likely the most interesting factor of these handsets, with all three costing less than their predecessors on launch.

Obviously, each option will appeal to a different kind of person. The S21 is the 'affordable' one, sitting at £769 SIM-free, the S20 Plus is the best of both worlds, blending specs and price, and the S21 Ultra is the one going all-in on specs and designs, even allowing use of Samsung's S pen (At an additional cost).

Below we've listed all of the retailers stocking these phones for pre-order in the UK today.

Where to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on contract:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Sky Mobile

- Mobiles.co.uk

- EE

- Vodafone

- e2save

- Virgin Mobile



Samsung Galaxy S21 SIM-free:

- Samsung

- Currys

- John Lewis

- Amazon UK

- Very

What are the Samsung Galaxy S21 devices like?

Samsung Galaxy S21:

The cheapest of the three handsets, the S21 is a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor. That's a super powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the cameras AI software is working better than ever.

However, Samsung hasn't managed to improve the battery capacity which could prove a problem with all of this new software.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus:

Sitting in the middle of these three handsets, the Samsung S21 Plus blends higher-end specs with a still affordable price tag. Most noticeably the difference between the regular S21 and Plus comes in the battery and screen size.

The battery capacity leaps up to 4800mAh and the screen up to 6.7-inches - a considerable improvement on the above. However, in most categories, these two handsets are very similar with almost identical cameras and screens.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

As the most expensive of the three handsets by quite a way, it is no surprise that the S21 Ultra provides a significant improvement in specs over its two smaller brothers above.

Like the two above, it features the new Exynos 2100 processor but unlike the two above, it jumps the screen size all the way up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

With this, users no longer have to choose between 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD+ quality - an impressive feat to run both. The screen brightness is also 25% brighter than the two handsets above.

The battery kicks in at a mammoth 5000mAh and the rear quad camera set-up features a new 108MP pro sensor with 64x richer colour. You can also shoot in 4K at 60fps, a feature to compete with Apple's impressive camera tech.

Most interestingly, the Ultra is the first Samsung phone outside of the Note series to allow S pen stylus compatibility - although you'll have to fork out even more money to get it!