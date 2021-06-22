Xbox Series X restock: Very has stock right now

Very has Xbox Series X stock right now, and you can pick up the console on it's own for £449.99 or with a three month Xbox Game Pass subscription for £482.98.

Very's stock doesn't tend to last long, so you'll have to be quick if you want to pick up an Xbox Series X before they're gone.

It's worth noting that you are technically pre-ordering the console, as it won't be shipped for delivery until July 2.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is extremely popular at the moment, with stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

