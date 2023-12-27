This Razer gaming headset has dropped to under $50 in the after-Christmas sales

If you're in the market for an affordable headset, you're in luck - both the Xbox and Playstation-licensed models of the Razer Kaira X are on offer at a record-low price in the after-Christmas sales.

Right now, you can grab this Razer headset for just $39.99 at Amazon, a record-low price we've only seen a handful of times this year during major sales events. Plus, given there's not another big sales event for a good few months, it's wise to act now if you're in need of one of the best wired gaming headsets.

This deal knocks $20 off Razer's already-great value headset, and for that price, you get excellent, plug-and-play simplicity and the fantastic audio quality Razer is known so well for. It features cutting-edge TriForce 50mm drivers, memory foam cushions and a Razer cardioid mic, as well as built-in volume and mute controls. Plus, it's compatible with PC, Mac, and mobile devices, too, giving you more ways to play.

Razer Kaira X: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A record-low price on this reliable budget Razer Kaira X headset is nothing to sniff at. It's certainly not the fanciest out there, but it offers a no-fuss gaming experience with Razer's typically brilliant build quality in play. Price check: Walmart - $60.69

Not in the US but still on the lookout for the best Razer Kaira X prices? Take a look at the best offers in your region below.