These are the best Xbox Series S deals we could find right now with delivery just in time for Christmas
Ideal last minute gifts
If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably left your holiday shopping right up until the last moment and are now finding yourself desperately scrambling to get your hands on some great gifts that will be delivered just in time for the big day.
Luckily, I’ve got you covered with some personal picks for great Xbox Series S deals that should arrive by Christmas day. Thanks to its more affordable price tag, the Xbox Series S is a great choice for gifting and could make for the perfect treat for the gamer in your life.
You can find the console in a range of attractive bundles in the US, like the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle which includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and is currently $249.99 at Walmart (was $299.99). Top accessories like the attractive Electric Volt Xbox Wireless Controller are also on a discount, with this desirable model just $45 at Walmart (was $64.99).
Similar deals are also available in the UK, where the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is just £209.99 at Currys (was £249.99). The Electric Volt Xbox Wireless Controller is also reduced, now £49.95 at Amazon (was £59.99).
The Xbox Series S is compatible with all of the best Xbox Series X games and comes in a super small and convenient size. For a full breakdown of the differences between the two models, see our guide to the Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S. Also be sure to visit our extensive Xbox gift guide while you're here for even more gifting ideas.
Today's best Xbox Series S deals
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle: was
$299.99 now $249.99 at Walmart
Save $50 - This is our current top bundle pick as it is currently subject to a generous discount and has everything you need to play some great games out of the box. With an Xbox Series S console and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass ultimate, there's enough here to keep the most avid gamer entertained. The same bundle is actually a little cheaper on Amazon but is only available for delivery in January.
Price check: Best Buy - $249.99 | Amazon - $239
UK price: was
£249.99 now £209 at Currys
Xbox Series S: was
$299.99 now $249.99 at Microsoft
Save $50 - While we think bundles are still the way to go, you can score a $50 discount if you want to just pick up the console on its own directly from Microsoft. Things are a different story in the UK, however, where the console is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon making it the best value option right now.
UK price: was
£249.99 now £187.33 at Amazon
Xbox Series S Guilded Hunter Bundle: was
$299 now $269 at Walmart
Save $30 - Offering a selection of in-game items for top free titles like Rocket League and Fortnite, the Guilded Hunter Bundle is perfect for those who love online gaming. This isn't the lowest price we have ever seen for this bundle, but it was a very hot ticket item back on Black Friday so we don't expect any remaining stock to stick around for long.
Xbox Series S (1TB): $349.99 at Walmart
It's not on sale right now, but this more recent model of the Xbox Series S is still worth having on your radar. With 1TB of internal storage (compared to the base console's 512GB) this is going to be the better pick if you are shopping for someone with lots of digital games.
Price check: Best Buy - $349.99
UK price: £299.99 at Argos
Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt: was
$64.99 now $45 at Walmart
Save $19.99 - There are also plenty of offers of Xbox accessories, including this bright yellow Xbox Wireless Controller. This is a good opportunity to pick up a colorful controller for less, perfect for local split-screen play or as a spare.
Price check: Best Buy - $54.99
UK price: was
£59.99 now £49.95 at Amazon
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset: was
$59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - Investing in a compatible headset can be a great way to improve the quality of your Xbox Series S gaming sessions. It also makes it easier to talk to friends, meaning that the the Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset is perfect for those who enjoy online games like Fortnite.
Price check: Walmart - $49.99 | GameStop - $54.99
UK price: £37.99 at Game
Madden NFL 24 Standard Edition (digital): was
$69.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy
Save $35 - The Xbox Series S may not be able to play conventional disk video games, but that doesn't mean that gifting games is off the table. This digital copy of Madden NFL 24 is at a good discount right now and can be redeemed and played on the Xbox Series S.
Xbox Series X: was
$499 now $349 at Walmart
Save $150 - If you're willing to spend a little more for a more powerful, higher spec console then the Xbox Series X may be a good option. It is currently on a huge $150 discount at Walmart, which brings the previously high price tag down to a more affordable level. Unlike the Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X can also play disk games making it a more versatile choice.
Price check: Best Buy - $399.99 | Amazon - $399.99
UK price: £359 at Currys
Don't worry if you're not in the US or UK, we've got all the best Xbox deals for your region below:
For some great games to play on Xbox, see our guides to the best Xbox Series X games and the best single-player games.
