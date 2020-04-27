Where to buy Final Fantasy 7 Remake: physical copies are back in stock

If you've been looking for where to buy the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you'll know it's been hard to buy in physical form since its release on April 10. Buying the game digitally was the only option for a lot of players. Now, though, stock of the PS4 title is back at US and UK retailers. Below, we'll explain where you can buy Final Fantasy 7 Remake right now, so you can finally put the game on your shelf next to your other PS4 favorites.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the long-awaited revamp of the PSone classic, and it's definitely one of the year's best games so far, translating much of what was great about the original into a modern-feeling game. This game represents part one in an ongoing series of instalments that retell the story of the original.

Here's where you can find a copy now. US stock is harder to find than UK stock, so have a quick scan of big traditional retailers if the edition listed below sells out.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: $59.99 at Square Enix Store

Buy the game directly from Square Enix, and you can have the physical edition sent to your door for the retail price. Play the long-awaited PS4 RPG, and add this edition to your collection.

If you're in the US and want the deluxe edition, try the link below.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Deluxe Edition: $79.99 at GameStop

Physical copies of the regular edition are sold out, but if you don't mind spending $20 over the RRP, this edition comes with a steelbook, an art book and an exclusive summon DLC. You can find limited quantities of the regular edition

Why has it been so hard to buy a physical edition of Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

It's clear Square Enix faced a significant challenge with distributing physical copies of Final Fantasy 7 Remake in the midst of a global pandemic, and it did everything it could to get the game out there. That even meant breaking its own street date across Europe and Australia just to get the game in people's hands.

It was worth it. People got to play the game during this lockdown period, which has no doubt offered welcome relief to fans of the series.

Now, though, it appears the publisher has managed to get more copies in circulation. Final Fantasy 7 isn't the only game selling out in physical form right now, either. It's been hard to get hold of the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons for weeks, too.

Hopefully, any supply chain issues have been alleviated for the foreseeable future. In spite of its stock troubles, FF7 Remake still shipped and sold 3.5 million copies of the game in digital and physical form across the first three days of its release.