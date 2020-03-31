Where to buy a PS4: all the retailers with console stock and bundles available

If you've been wondering where to buy a PS4, you're not the only one. Now that Nintendo Switch stock has run dry, folks are turning their attention to more traditional consoles in efforts to stay entertained in this crazy new world.

That means PS4 and PS4 Pro stock has been running a little thin on the ground over the last few days. We're here to help, however, by running through all the retailers in both the US and UK who still have the PS4 on their (digital) shelves.

That's right, you'll find plenty of PS4 stock available through the stores listed below, with bundles, standalone consoles, and extra accessories still available for delivery at a range of retailers.

Prices aren't as stellar as they were during recent sales, and demand has even pushed them beyond MSRP in many places, but if you're after a console right now, there are still some decent price tags available.

So sit back and relax as we show you where to buy a PS4, with plenty of online stores also offering fast, free delivery to boot.

Where to buy a PS4

Where to buy a PS4 Pro

US

Where to buy a PS4 in the US

B&H Photo

B&H still has a healthy supply of PS4 bundles available for delivery right now. You can save some cash with plenty of bundle deals offering free games with either a PS4 or PS4 Pro console. Not only that, but you can also still get free expedited shipping.

View Deal

Adorama

You can also head over to Adorama to pick up a PS4 or PS4 Pro console. With excellent prices on a range of bundles, stock levels are looking healthy and you can even grab some extra accessories and subscriptions in with your order.

View Deal

Newegg

Shop through Newegg to pick up a fantastic PS4 or PS4 Pro deal this week. With plentiful stock and free shipping available, you'll easily find the perfect bundle for you. Just be wary that this is a marketplace and prices won't be regulated as much as other retailers so make sure to check the available prices against a few other retailers.

View Deal

Kohl's

As well as some excellent bundle deals and standalone console prices, you can also find some extra accessories to keep your PS4 experience fresh at Kohl's. Whether you're looking for a brand new system, headset, controller, or games, you'll find them at Kohl's.

View Deal

Dell

You'll find better prices elsewhere at the moment, but Dell does have PS4 stock available if the other options have been depleted. You'll also find an excellent range of Alienware headsets to compliment your order as well.

View Deal

UK

Where to buy a PS4 in the UK

Argos

Argos still have limited PS4 stock available, but it will depend on your area. Select your PS4 or PS4 Pro and enter your postcode to double-check delivery options where you are, but you could have it as early as this evening thanks to same-day delivery.

View Deal

Game

Game has met the increase in demand with an increase in price, but there's plenty of stock available if you want a new console now. Plus, there is still a healthy supply of reasonably priced PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles on offer as well.

View Deal

ebuyer

Similar to Game, ebuyer also still has plenty of PS4 stock available for shipping. Some bundles have seen a slight price increase over the last couple of days, but you'll be able to secure a decent price on many others as well.

View Deal

If you're looking for something to move around the house with, we're keeping you informed of where to buy a Nintendo Switch these days, though stock is running exceedingly low. You can also check all the latest PS4 deals and Xbox One sales right here on TechRadar.