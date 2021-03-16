Seagate’s 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S hits its lowest ever price

If you've been waiting for a Xbox Series X storage deal, Amazon has lowered the price of the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card to just £196.70 - that's a saving of 11%.

You might be running low on storage space on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and if that's the case, the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card is a simple plug and play solution that slots into the back of either next-gen console.

The Expansion Card matches the specs of the internal drive found in the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which means you play and store your Xbox Series X/S optimized games on it.

While you can add an external drive to both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you can only store Xbox Series X/S optimized titles, not play them. To do so, you'll have to transfer them back over to the internal drive which might not be possible depending on how many games you have installed.

The Xbox Series X has 802GB of usable storage out of the box, and the Xbox Series S has 364GB available.

