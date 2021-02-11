Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals: save an incredible £150 with this SIM-free bargain

Usually, we have to wait a full year if not longer to see a significant discount on the SIM-free price of a flagship phone...and yet, the brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus just came down in price - by a lot.

Normally costing £949, the retailer Chitter Chatter just brought the price all the way down to £799. That's a discount we would consider pretty incredible, even in the times of Black Friday!

In fact, this discount brings the handset down to almost match the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 deals. Pair this with a cheap SIM only deal and you've got the perfect 2021 contract.

This bargain Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus | SIM-free | £949 £799

This handset has only been on the market for a month and it is already seeing a £150 price drop! This is the kind of discount we would normally expect to appear a year or more on from a release. We would be shocked to see anything step in with a lower price anytime soon.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus like?

As with the other new devices, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is mostly an incremental upgrade over the S20 Plus, but with a few key improvements. However, despite these upgrades, the S21 Plus does adopt a more affordable RRP than its predecessor.

The most noticeable upgrade comes in the use of Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor - an update that has been heavily advertised by Samsung. This new processor puts Samsung in direct competition with Apple's latest A14 Bionic chip.

This will not only mean better general performance on your phone but also better battery maintenance, camera performance, and display performance. Alongside the introduction of this new processor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus uses a larger battery at 4800mAh, a more up to date camera with improved camera AI and video quality, and has better security through Samsung's Knox programme.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review