PS5 stock is back at Currys, but you'll have to queue

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Currys is the latest UK retailer to have PS5 stock today, but an online queue system is already in place due to huge demand.

Various PS5 bundle listings appeared early this morning, which led some to believe the retailer would be dropping PS5 stock imminently. It turns out that hunch was true, as the website now has a queue and a message that it has limited PS5 stock available.

The message also notes that no Xbox Series X stock is available today, in case you were after Microsoft's console.

The PS5 has been in extremely high demand ever since pre-orders began back in September, and the console continues to be almost impossible hard to find. When stock does appear, it's snapped up at lightning speed, so be prepared to act fast if you make it through.

PS5: £449.99 at Currys

Currys has PS5 in stock, but there's a queue system in place. Limited PS5 stock is available, so there's no guarantee any units will be available once you make it through, so bear that in mind. You might have to opt for a bundle if all the standalone units are sold. View Deal

If you miss out on Curry's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear in 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.