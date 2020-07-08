IPVanish VPN now lets you secure every single one of your devices with one subscription

The vast majority of people have a range of devices connected to the internet - from the ever-present (smartphone, tablet, laptop) to the newer breed (TV streaming devices, smart home devices). So it can be frustrating if you sign up to a VPN service to protect your data and find that you can only connect a handful of devices.

In a move that will make gadget hoarders happy, VPN provider IPVanish has announced that it is ending device caps and releasing a new feature that enables subscribers to connect as many devices as they want.

The provider's new unmetered connections means that it will now give IPVanish users an “available VPN connection” for all of the internet-connected devices they have within one household. That matches Surfshark, and betters the likes of ExpressVPN and NordVPN that allow five and six respectively.

IPvanish said: “Connect your phone to Los Angeles; your tablet to London, and your streaming stick to Sydney, with multiple VPN connections to spare.

“You can even share your IPVanish account with all the members of your household. An end to connection metering is an end to device quantity caps, so your devices -and those of your loved ones - will always have a safe point of access to the internet.”

Zero logs commitment

As well as this, IPVanish says that the number of devices a user has connected to their VPN service won’t affect its no-log policy.

“Through this change, we’re doubling down on our commitment to zero logs. In standard VPN industry practice - even when neither connection nor activity logs are stored - active points of network access are tallied in order to prevent infractions of abuse. With this move, however, that's completely eliminated.

“Our infrastructure is blind to the number of devices you're using. Unmetered VPN connections, combined with our strict zero-logs policy and access to over 1,400 servers in 75+ locations, provides your whole household with access to online protection, no matter what.”

Is IPVanish a good VPN?

IPVanish is one of the best VPNs that money can buy, and in our in-depth IPVanish review we described it as a "powerful VPN" that is "fast and configurable, with some interesting features".

It allows you to unblock Netflix, connect to more than 1,400 servers in 75 countries and make use of a reliable kill switch. What’s more, you can expect impressive speeds via servers all over the globe.

IPVanish's best VPN offer right now