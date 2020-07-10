Great news for broadband deal hunters - BT's fab fibre offer extended for a week

Normally, BT isn't exactly synonymous with affordability when it comes to broadband deals, frequently appearing as one of the UK's priciest providers. But right now it is taking a break from that lifestyle with its lowest price ever.

Currently you can get BT's Fibre 1 plan for just £26.99 a month. Not only is that the same price as BT's slower Fibre Essential plan and the cheapest BT has offered on this plan but it also comes with a tempting incentive.

BT will also throw in a £50 Mastercard on top, effectively bringing your monthly costs down to £24.90 putting it in line with some of the UK's cheapest fibre broadband deals right now.

This offer was meant to come to an end on Thursday night, but BT has gone and extended it - giving you an extra week to snag a bargain. You can find out more about this excellent internet offer from BT below:

BT's great value fibre broadband deal in full:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £26.99/pm + £50 Reward Card

BT has hit its lowest price ever on this plan. You're now paying just £26.99 a month to get speeds that average 50Mb. On top of that, BT is currently offering a £50 Mastercard on top. That effectively drops your price down to £24.90 - in line with a lot of the cheaper brands out there. Deal expires: Thursday, July 16 at 11.59pm

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

