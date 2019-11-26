Get your broadband sorted for just £13.99/pm thanks to this Black Friday broadband deal

Onestream is clearly hell-bent on topping the competition for the second Black Friday running. The internet provider has announced a fibre broadband deal with an extremely cheap price.

Onestream is offering fibre broadband for only £13.99 a month for a 12-month contract! Currently, this is the cheapest fibre broadband deal on the market right now and we actually can't remember fibre bills ever coming as low. In fact, this is the very cheapest fibre broadband deal out there.

The only thing to bear in mind is that for such a cheap price you wont be getting incredibly fast speeds - with this deal you're looking at getting average speeds of 17Mb. So this deal is ideal for anyone looking for cheap broadband and isn't majorly concerned with super rapid downloads or uninterrupted 4K streaming.

But then again, this price is still cheaper than any cheap ADSL broadband deal in the UK, so it's still pretty impressive. Below we have outlined the deal and explained everything you need to know.

The UK's cheapest broadband deal in full:

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 17Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £13.99 per month

£13.99 per month is an unheard of price for (technically) fibre broadband. Yes, it only 17Mb average download speeds but you won't find broadband any cheaper than this right now - if you don't believe us check our broadband deals guide.

How does this compare to other broadband deals?

No prizes for guessing what we love about this offer...just how darn cheap it is (even if it does just barely classify as a fibre broadband deal).

However, if you're thinking this is too slow why not consider Vodafone. This Black Friday it's offering average speeds of 35Mb for just £24/pm, and an amazing freebie of a Google Nest Hub Max smart speaker.

Or if you want a hard cash freebie, BT could be the way to go. For a little extra a month you get average speeds of 50Mb. You only have to pay £28.99 a month and you get an whopping £100 Mastercard Reward card.

