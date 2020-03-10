BT's best value fibre broadband deals currently come with an £80 credit card

For anyone looking to invest in a new broadband deal, BT is currently looking like a pretty tempting option. Taking its best value fibre broadband deals and pairing it with a strong incentive, BT is clearly looking to impress right now.

To be exact, for anyone who buys BT's Superfast Fibre plan, sitting strong with speeds averaging 50Mb, you will be paying £28.99 a month. While, by BT's standards, that's a pretty great value price, it does get better.

BT is also currently throwing in an £80 'BT reward card'. This is essentially a Mastercard that can be used in both shops and online, meaning you're landing both fibre speeds...and a shopping spree?

While this all sounds great, its time for a quick warning to commitment-phobes. BT recently boosted this package to a 24 month contract meaning you will be tied in for a while.

If that is understandably too long for you check out the best broadband deals around at the bottom of the page. Happy with a longer contract? This BT offer can be found below as well.

Still too expensive? Compare all of the cheap broadband deals available

BT's brand new broadband deals in full:

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Today's best broadband deals