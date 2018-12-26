Boxing Day broadband deals: our pick of the top 3 you can get today (and beyond)

What brings you here, dear reader? Sick of the sprouts? Exhausted your supply of Christmas films? Or has it taken the last 48 hours to discover that your internet speed just isn't up to scratch for a house full of folk all wanting to try out their new gadgets and stream festive TV?

We feel your pain (or is that just the post-Christmas hangover?) and are here to help you ease it by unearthing three of the best broadband deals you can get this week. Because we reckon that slow speed is the problem that's going to be dogging you most, we've picked out superfast fibre packages only. That way, you know you can expect average speeds in excess of 30Mb.

If it's just the cheapest internet you want, then nobody matches little-known Onestream at the moment. It charges a mere £13.99 per month for its most affordable plan. But it's not actually a massive amount more to get fibre broadband deals, so keep reading to discover a plan to suit you and your home.

And if it's bargains that you seek, then be sure to check out TechRadar's all-encompassing Boxing Day deals page. You won't find a better buying hub for all things tech.

1. Vodafone - the UK's cheapest widely available fibre

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £20 per month

You can't really argue with the way Vodafone seems to price its broadband. It takes a look around at the UK internet market and then undercuts the competition by a few quid. That means just £20 per month gets you fibre at the moment, which also means its speed guarantee where you get money back if yours drops below 25Mb.

View Deal

2. BT - £100 Reward Card and faster speeds

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £29.99pm + £100 Reward Card

Always a popular option, BT charges a bit more for its fibre internet. But it pays to take a close look before rejecting it. For starters, it throws in a pre-paid £100 Mastercard for all new customers, which brings the actual effective monthly cost down to less than £25. And note the quicker speeds as well - the equivalent to over 6MB per second.

View Deal

3. NOW broadband - throw in sports, films and TV too

If you still haven't found the perfect offer for you from the picks above, then don't be disheartened - there are looooads of other epic savings to be made. Head on over to our dedicated broadband deals guide to get the smartphone of your dreams for less.