Best broadband deals for Boxing Day 2019: reduce your bills and increase the speed

No, we're not watching you - but we reckon that if you've made your way to this broadband deals helper today, it's because you have a household full of people all trying to use the home internet at once and the slow speeds are turning everybody's good cheer into a frown-athon. Sound about right?

To prepare for next year (and to save you from tears) it might be finally time to invest in a broadband deal that doesn't ruin everybody's Christmas fun. And talking of ruining the fun, we've taken the time out to dig out the hottest offers on the fastest speeds around, so you can spend more time eating, drinking and...eating.

Below are five of the very best deals on broadband you can get right now. They include a very tempting Vodafone fibre broadband plan that upgrades your speed for free, a price reduction from BT and - if price is more of a concern than speed - the very best cheap broadband only deal of them all!

Getting the speed you should be? Check with TechRadar's broadband speed test

Our top 5 best Boxing Day broadband deals:

1. Free upgrade for super fast speeds on the cheap

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

It's a simple offer - get Vodafone's fastest fibre package for the same price as its regular Superfast 1 option. That means speeds averaging 63Mb (great for 4K streamers and even the busiest of households) at a price of just £23 each month - the best price around for speeds of this calibre.

View Deal

2. UK's most affordable fibre broadband deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £21.99 per month + £70 cashback

£21.99 per month for fibre optic broadband is pretty impressive in its own right. But when you consider that Plusnet will automatically give you back £70 in cashback, it becomes phenomenal! It's slower than the Vodafone offer above, but an extra £3 per month gets you up to 66Mb and you still get that £70 cashback.

View Deal

3. Faster speeds for less with BT

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £34.99pm

For some, it's BT or nothing. And for those people, this will be the best option if it's all about the need for speed. Offering speeds averaging 67Mb at a price of £34.99 - down a fiver from its previous price - this feels like an excellent offer to go for. Not the cheapest out there by a long way, but the one you want if you're a BT devotee.View Deal

4. Crank up the speed even more

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | £35 activation | £33 per month

If you can get it (and it's quite a big 'if' as Virgin Media broadband is available in around 65% of UK homes) - then the speeds that become available are mouthwatering. With this plan, you get speeds averaging 108Mb for just £33 a month. That's over double the average speed of most fibre packages, making this a bargain for big streamers and gamers alike.

View Deal

5. Just want the cheapest broadband deal around?

Post Office Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £15.90pm

Now this definitely isn't the broadband deal to go for if you're having speed issues, but would make a great choice if you're more concerned about price. getting your internet bill each month and seeing a figure of less than £16 is clearly very attractive, and you'll only be tied into a 12-months contract (unlike most of the offers above).

View Deal