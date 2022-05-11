How to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online - don't miss RHOBH wherever you are

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back, more silvery and sparkly than ever, in a brand new RHOBH season 12 that promises to go deeper into their personal lives than ever before. We'll see the housewives' human side and a lot of raw emotion. Their bank accounts may be more buoyant than yours, but everyone is struggling with something, whether it's a betrayal, bereavement, or an eating disorder. Get your fix of RHOBH drama – here's how to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 wherever you are in the world.
When: Wednesday, May 11 2022
Time: 8pm ET/PT
US stream: Bravo / Peacock TV
Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free
Stream worldwide: Watch with a FREE Hayu trial
Season 11 was an iconic year, with Erika Jayne’s dramatic fall from grace and Kathy Hilton (Paris’s mum) lending plenty of laughs – not to mention the on-screen close-up of Crystal Kung Minkoff’s US$95,000 Hermès bag! And Season 12 of RHOBH promises not to disappoint.
Veterans Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are joined by new housewife Diana Jenkins, a Bosnian war refugee who married into a banking fortune, and new friend, Sheree Zampino, one of Garcelle's real-life girlfriends and Will Smith’s ex-wife.
The season 12 official trailer hints at plenty of catty comments, dress code faux pas and plenty of glamorous locations with ski vacations and a beach holiday in Punta Mita, Mexico. What more could you want? Read on to find out how to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online wherever you are in the world.
Watch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 with and without cable TV
Bravo is the place to find The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 12, and all the rest of the Housewives shows! If Bravo is included with your cable package, you're all set - simply tune in on Wednesday May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to enjoy season 12, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at the same time.
You can also watch a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 12 live stream on the Bravo online player.
If you don't have cable, another great option is to watch the Housewives franchise on Peacock TV which plays host to all of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with each season 12 episode arriving on the platform the day after airing on Bravo.
Watch RHOBH 12 on Peacock TV for $4.99 per month.
Another good cable cutting option is to sign up to services like Sling and FuboTV both of which carry Bravo. It's currently half-price for your first month of Sling and then $35 per month thereafter. There are no contracts. You can cancel at any time. FuboTV comes in at $69.99 and includes a 7-day FREE trial and many more channels on offer. Again, you can cancel at any time.
Make sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access your US streaming service subscription while abroad.
How to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online from outside your country
For those of you who are abroad when The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 from anywhere
How to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 for FREE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 drops on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu on Wednesday May 11.
Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Made in Chelsea, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life.
And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to its 7-day FREE trial. Meanwhile, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel to it.
And remember, if you're away from the UK right now and still want to tune in via Hayu, then you can take advantage of the VPN route as described above.
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online in Canada
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 drops on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu on Wednesday, May 11.
Hayu costs a mere $5.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life.
And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to the 1-month free trial. Meanwhile, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel to it.
And remember, if you're away from Canada right now and still want to tune in via Sky or Hayu, then you can take advantage of the VPN route as described above.
Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 online in Australia
It's the same story for any fans currently staying in Australia: if you want to catch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Down Under, Hayu is the go-to place. With Hayu you get a 7-day FREE trial and for just AU$6.99 a month, you'll be able to keep up with all of the friendships, fun and drama.
Anyone from Australia currently abroad who misses their local streaming coverage need simply follow our VPN advice - which is explained in full above.