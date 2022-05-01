How to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 online - get your RHOA fix from anywhere

The peaches are back for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 - the hit US show that lets us inside the lives of wealthy American women as they strive to balance their home lives, business ventures, and their social calendars – all while temporarily falling out with one another and looking fabulous, of course. Here's how to watch RHOA season 14 online wherever you are in the world.

Almost a year after the conclusion of season 13 with the three-part finale “Reunion”, the Real Housewives of Atlanta are back with a vengeance in season 14. A revamped cast mixes old and new faces: RHOA mainstays Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and a returning Shereé Whitfield are joined by Marlo Hampton and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross, track star and broadcaster.

If the explosive trailer dropped on 30 March is anything to go by, in the new season, viewers can expect plenty of confrontation, wild parties, and drama from Atlanta’s finest. There's an explicit conversation at a birthday party, a Halloween bash, and we see newbie Sanya clapping back at one of the co-stars, demanding she shows her respect as a four-time Olympic gold medalist. Would you?

Read on to find out how to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 online from anywhere with our guide below on how to tune in all around the world.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta, season 14 for FREE

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 drops on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu on Sunday May 1. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Made in Chelsea, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to its 7-day FREE trial. Meanwhile, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel to it. And remember, if you're away from the UK right now and still want to tune in via Hayu, then you can take advantage of the VPN route as described above.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 online from outside your country

For those of you who are abroad when The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 from anywhere

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 in the US

Bravo is the place to find The Real Housewives of Atlanta, season 14, and all the rest of the Housewives shows! If Bravo is included with your cable package, you're all set - simply tune in on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to enjoy season 14, with new episodes dropping every Sunday at the same time. You can also watch a The Real Housewives of Atlanta, season 14 live stream on the Bravo online player. If you don't have cable, you can get Bravo, and a host of other cable channels through chord cutting services like Sling and FuboTV. Bravo is available on all Sling packages. It's half-price for your first month of Sling and then $35 per month thereafter. There are no contracts. You can cancel at any time. FuboTV cost more at $65/month but there's a 7-day FREE trial and many more channels on offer. Again, you can cancel at any time. Make sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access your US streaming service subscription while abroad.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 online in Canada

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 drops on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu on Sunday, May 1. Hayu costs a mere $5.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to the 1-month free trial. Meanwhile, if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, then you can add the Hayu channel to it. And remember, if you're away from Canada right now and still want to tune in via Sky or Hayu, then you can take advantage of the VPN route as described above.

Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 online in Australia