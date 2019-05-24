The best Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deals to pre-order now

Entering a whole new field of connectivity, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deals are here to take everything that was great about the S10 series and make it even better. Samsung is here to prepare you for a superfast future.

But it's not just the increase in speeds that's new, S10 5G deals also provide an increased screen size, a battery improvement, a four camera set up and even a bigger processor.

Editor's Pick Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Network: Vodafone

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

15GB data £76.99 upfront £62 /mth View at Affordablemobiles

But obviously, with all of these improvements and the lighting fast speeds now available, this phone does not come at a cheap price (better off heading to our regular Samsung S10 deals page if that puts you off straight away). And that's where we come in. Currently, the Galaxy S10 5G is in its early stages and prices are still high but as more options become available, we will be here to scout out the cheapest prices so you can get the best deal.

So what kind of speeds do you actually get with 5G? Well, with this next level of mobile speed, albums and movies will be downloaded in seconds and buffering will be a thing of the past (basically, it's ridiculously fast). Discover everything you need to know about 5G with our dedicated guide.

So if you're ready for superfast speeds and a high-tech Samsung device, you can find the best Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deals down below.

Compare Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deals

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 50 deals ? Sort By Recommended Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 1 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 15GB data £76.99 upfront £62 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 30GB data £43.99 upfront £66 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 25GB data £35.99 upfront £69 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 50GB data £113.99 upfront £65 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 60GB data Free upfront £70 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Â£102.00 Cashback by Redemption Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 25GB data £151.99 upfront £61 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Learn More Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 50GB data Free upfront £73 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Network satisfaction guarantee Courtesy phone while yours is repaired 4G network speed as standard Â£39.00 Guaranteed Cashback Learn More Load more deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G review

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G review in brief A massive and impressive Samsung device with crazy speeds SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 X 3040 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 16MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 198g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB | External storage: No | Battery: 4500mAh Reasons to Buy Incredible screen Superfast 5G speeds 4 rear cameras Reasons to Avoid Pretty expensive

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G takes all the things that were great about the base S10, and improves on each part. It has a bigger screen, more cameras a bigger battery and most obviously, the increased speeds. If you're willing to spend a bit more, this is about as good as Samsung can currently get right now.

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S10 5G review