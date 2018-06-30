The cheapest iPhone 5S unlocked SIM-free prices in July 2018

Apple iPhone 5S Fact File Release date: September 2013

Launch price: $649 / £469 / AU$869 / Rs 42,000

Platform: iOS 11

Storage: 16GB / 32GB / 64GB

Camera: 8MP / 1.2MP

Screen: 4-inch 640x1136

Battery: 1560mAh

Colours: Gold, Space Grey, White

TechRadar rating: ★★★★1/2

While it’s now over four years since its launch, the iPhone 5S is still a good choice for the canny phone owner - it’s got a lot of the things that many users want, and can be had for a much cheaper price.

The first advantage it offers is the smaller size - yes, we’ve got the all-powerful iPhone 8 on the market now, but everything down to the iPhone 6 raised the size in the palm hugely and took away one of the best features many enjoyed.

The 4-inch display on the iPhone 5S might have been mimicked on the iPhone SE, but you can get this model for cheaper and with many of the same features - you’ve still got 64-bit compatibility for today’s apps, a decent camera and the strong industrial design many love from Apple.

But how do you get the best price for a phone like this? Well, we’ve put in the work for you, with the best prices on an unlocked iPhone 5S from Amazo, eBay and other major retailers shown right here so you won’t be paying a huge amount - regardless of whether it's Black Friday or not.

If you’re looking for a new SIM-free phone deal like this one, then you’re probably looking to replace a broken or faulty iPhone - so you’ll enjoy the upgrade the iPhone 5S offers - and you can combine it with a cheap SIM only deal . These add up to only a very little, and don’t tie you into long-term deals… so rather than jumping straight to a deal, take a good look at the table below first and let TechRadar’s custom-made price comparison chart do the rest for you.

