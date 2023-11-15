Asus Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Asus give away free games? Many Asus motherboards offer a free game as part of the deal. These deals often change over time meaning different games are available at different times. Generally though, recent releases are included so it works out as quite a good deal. If you’re building a new PC, it makes sense to have a new game ready to test out your hardware.

Does Asus offer free shipping? Asus offers free shipping on all orders over £150. That should cover most of what it sells on its website. Delivery time is usually between two and four working days but in all cases, you can check how long the item will take by looking at the delivery time next to the price on the product page. The delivery time also appears when you reach the checkout stage of placing your order.

What warranty does Asus offer? Asus offers a 12 month collect and return warranty as standard. If anything fails on your purchase within the first 12 months, the item will be repaired or replaced by Asus once you get in contact with them.

How do I contact Asus? It's possible to either email or call Asus. Emailing Asus is a matter of following the instructions on its contact form. If you would prefer to phone, you can go through the Call Us section on the site. While there are options for different types of devices, they all lead to the same number. Call Asus at 01442 265 548. The customer support line is available between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday. Alternatively, you can call at 0800 026 0440 to avoid any charges.

Hints and Tips

Check out the Asus deals section: The Asus website has a deals section where it has many discounts on all kinds of products. This includes laptops, monitors, phones, and other accessories. If you're looking for components like motherboards, there are often discounts here too. Some of the deals can involve quite a considerable price cut so it's worth checking to see what’s out there, especially if you haven’t committed to buying one particular product.

Look out for free game deals: When buying motherboards or graphics cards, there are often deals where you get a free game. This may not be relevant to your interests but often, you'll spot a game that you were planning on buying anyway. If you were going to buy the game anyway, you can see this as a kind of discount.

Use your Asus student discount: Apply to the Asus student discount scheme if you're an eligible student. It takes three days to wait for verification but it can save you a lot of money when buying something from Asus online. The discount can be quite significant depending on what you're buying.

Check if you're eligible for an employee discount: Like the education store, Asus also has a discount scheme for employees. Not all companies will be signed up for it but it's sensible to check with your employer whether you could save by buying through the scheme.

Shop during sales events: Asus tends to have sales that correlate to key sales periods. For instance, it hosts sales around back to school season with Black Friday and Cyber Monday also a popular time of year. Other sales like Christmas or simply during the spring or Easter are likely to occur as well. If you're able to wait for the next big event, you could save a lot on your next purchase.

Be prepared to buy slightly older tech: Asus upgrades its ranges regularly. It can work out cheaper if you stay one step behind at all times. That means you miss out on the latest hardware but often the changes are more incremental so it can work out good value to stay slightly behind.