Save a whopping $2,600 on Samsung's massive 85-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV

We don't spot a deal like this every day. Samsung has decided to slash the price of its 85-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV to $2,199.99 (was $4,799.99). That's almost a 55% discount – something rarely seen on a TV of this size – and a return to the lowest price ever.

You can't go wrong with a TV from Samsung. They're regularly one of our favorite TV brands boasting a great all-around selection of models. The South Korean manufacturer often features when we look at the best TVs, and the QN90C scoops the award 'best for sport' based on our testing. But it's also ideal for watching TV shows, movies and gaming.

Today’s best Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K TV deal

Samsung 85-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $4799.99 now $2199.99 at Samsung

At less than half price, this is one of the best big 4K TV deals around at the moment for watching shows, movies and sports. Gamers will also love the four 4K 120Hz-capable HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting current-gen game consoles. The slim form factor, thin bezel, and sturdy hexagonal plate stand give the QN90C a strong visual appeal, too. It looks particularly impressive in Ambient Mode, which is a Samsung feature for displaying artwork and photos in a low-power mode.

The 85-inch Samsung QN90C QLED 4K TV is a bright mini-LED TV that looks good from any angle. It is feature-packed and was well-loved in our high-scoring Samsung QN90C review from earlier this year. We particularly enjoyed its "high brightness and impressive all-around video performance".

The anti-glare screen makes it an ideal option for daytime sports viewing and its comprehensive gaming support also makes it a perfect choice for console or cloud-based gaming. The QN90C’s four HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K 120Hz input from a PS5 or Xbox Series X and there’s also VRR and FreeSync Premium support.

The Q-Symphony feature also lets you combine its audio output with selected Samsung soundbars for an enhanced experience. The lack of good bass audio makes using a soundbar necessary in our opinion, so it would be worth checking out the best soundbars.

This deal feels like a precursor to the 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day deals that are coming up fast but it seems unlikely it’ll get cheaper. If you want to compare it to a few other options, we have gathered up many other TV deals available now. We’ve also focused on the best OLED TV deals if you want to invest more in your purchase.