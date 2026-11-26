Apple’s iPads may be more popular among consumers when choosing the best tablet for either school or personal use, but their recent price hikes in July make them harder to justify for everyday use.

Even with Black Friday discounts, the cheapest new iPad (the 11-inch A16 model from 2025) still costs an eye-watering AU$675 (down from the AU$749 RRP) as of today, November 26, when it used to retail for a more reasonable AU$599 before the hike.

Samsung, on the other hand, is offering its budget Galaxy Tab A11+ for as low as AU$249 for Black Friday, hitting its all-time low price when you buy direct from Samsung Australia’s online store.

Use code BFECO Save 48% (AU$230) Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was AU$479 now AU$249 at Samsung Australia Samsung’s budget Galaxy Tab A11+ picks up where the Tab A9 left off and also retains the same price. While the 128GB storage looks a bit small on paper, the A11+ supports expandable storage via a microSD card, a feature that’s notably absent from iPads. Use the code BFECO at checkout to get this price.

We haven't had the opportunity to review the Tab A11+ yet, but our colleagues over at Android Central rated it 4 out of 5 stars and called it Samsung's best cheap tablet at present.

As expected at this price point, it has a lower-powered chipset (MediaTek Dimensity 7300) compared to Samsung's S-series Tabs, but you’ll still get smooth performance and 7 years of software support.

It features an 11-inch 90Hz TFT LCD screen with a 1,920 x 1600 resolution, a 3.5mm headphone jack, expandable storage via microSD with support for up to 2TB cards, four speakers and two cameras (8MP rear, 5MP front).

The MediaTek chipset in the A11+ is an upgrade from the Tab A9+ (there is no A10), and the tablet can easily handle light gaming and multitasking well, even if you have multiple tabs open in a web browser alongside other apps (like note-taking, for example).

You also get Samsung's DeX desktop mode that’s usually reserved for the brand’s premium S-series smartphones, making it a decent laptop replacement, though it probably won’t run any resource-intensive apps as smoothly as Samsung’s pricier tablets.

The 7,040mAh battery, however, means the A11+ may not last more than a full day with average use, and the 25W fast charging means topping up will be a bit slower than other tablets. The TFT LCD screen isn’t the brightest at a peak of 480 nits, and if you like taking notes or drawing with a stylus, the Tab A11+ doesn’t support the S Pen.

The extended software support, moreover, means you’ve got something you may not need to upgrade for a while yet and having higher storage means there's less pressure on the battery, which means the Tab A11+ will go the distance.

Also consider

If the A11+ isn’t quite powerful enough for your needs, Samsung has also discounted its mid-range Tab S10 FE+ and premium Tab S10+ tablets: