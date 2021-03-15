Undertale is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Undertale is finally coming to Xbox, with Microsoft revealing that the indie gem will land on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass on March 16.

In an Xbox Wire post, Executive Director of 8-4, John Ricciardi, revealed that nearly six years after the game's original release on PC, Undertale will hit hitting Xbox for the first time. Previously the critically-acclaimed JRPG had only released on PS4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch and PC.

According to Ricciardi, there will be some key differences between the Xbox version and the previously released PC version, with Xbox fans having some exclusive content to look forward to.

"While the Xbox version provides for a largely similar experience, there are a few Xbox-specific enhancements designed to make for a more comfortable time for those playing on a home console," Ricciardi wrote. "Because of these, progress and save data between the two versions are unfortunately not compatible. But this also means that, similar to previous console releases, the Xbox version features its own little…shrine, one might say…of exclusive content to look out for."

An indie classic

Undertale is a game that will absolutely stay with you, so it's no surprise it features on our best PS4 games, best Switch games, best indie games, best steam games and our best RPG games lists.

So why is Undertale so superb? It takes all the best elements from the ever-evolving RPG genre and weaves a world built on choice, consequence and compassion – but in a charming and disarming 16-bit style. As a child dropped into an underground world filled with terrors, you’ll have to face a whole host of monsters to make it home. How you face them and what choices you make, define your journey.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy Undertale for free as part of their subscription from March 16, but those who don't have Game Pass will be able to purchase this indie gem from the Microsoft Store.

We absolutely recommend signing up for Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate though, as there are some fantastic games on offer from the service – with even more to come. Recent announcements have confirmed that Outriders will be landing on Game Pass on launch day (April 1) while a plethora of Bethesda games have just joined the Xbox Game Pass library (with some benefitting from an Xbox Series X fps boost).