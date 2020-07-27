Blue Jays vs Nationals live stream: how to watch the MLB series online from anywhere

Neither the Toronto Blue Jays or the Washington Nationals are off to a great start this season - but both have the chance to turn it around this week in this three game AL vs NL interleague series. Read on to see how easy it is to watch a Blue Jays vs Nationals live stream today and catch all this week's MLB action.

Blue Jays vs Nationals cheat sheet All games are on regional sports networks - so MASN in Washington and Sportsnet in Toronto.

Game 1 - Monday, July 27 at 6.05pm ET/3.05pm PT

Game 2 - Tuesday, July 28 at 6.05pm ET/3.05pm PT

Game 3 - Wednesday, July 29 at 6.05pm ET/3.05pm PT

While the Blue Jays took a game off AL East rivals the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend, they'll be disappointed to have lost the overall series in the manner they did, letting a two run lead slip to lose to the Floridian team 6-5 in the final game of the series.

Despite being the reigning World Series champions, the Nationals suffered a similar fate against early 2020 favorites the New York Yankees. Despite tying the series with a convincing 9-2 win in game 2, the Nats lost 3-2 in the final matchup to fall agonizingly short of taking a winning record into the first full week of the shortened 2020 MLB season.

Overall, the Nationals are favorites over the Blue Jays this week according to Vegas - but then baseball is one of the most unpredictable sports around and we've certainly seen bigger shocks before. See how it all pans out by following our guide below - watch the Blue Jays vs Nationals online and get a quality MLB live stream all over the world.

How to watch the Blue Jays vs Nationals from outside your country

If you're in the US tonight, then getting a Blue Jays vs Nationals live stream is only easy if you're based in either the Washington, D.C. or Toronto areas - and have cable TV. If this is the case, you'll find coverage of the game on local TV, complete with the option to stream online via the channel's website.

Anyone without cable might run into more difficulty, however, as the most useful overall baseball streaming service - MLB.TV - is designed for out-of-market viewing, meaning coverage is blacked out for anyone who lives in the same area as their team.

Fortunately, a solution exists in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you re-route your device's IP address to a location of your choice, thereby giving you the ability to circumvent these outdated blackout restrictions.

A Virtual Private Network also come in handy when you're out of the US and geo-blocking stops you from watching the same services and content you normally would at home - even when you pay for them. This makes a VPN an essential bit of equipment for your digital bat bag - but which one should you swing for?

Get Surfshark for as little as £1.59 p/m with this deal

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Surfshark as one of the best currently available, combining great value with superb performance. Surfshark is fast, easy to install, and ultra-secure, as well as coming with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Don't forget that a VPN isn't just for baseball, either. There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond watching the Blue Jays vs Nationals tonight.

Blue Jays vs Nationals live stream: how to watch the MLB series online in the US

This week's Blue Jays vs Nationals series hasn't been selected for national television, so it's in-market viewing options you're after to watch every game online. That means you'll need to turn to MASN (Mid-Atlantic Sports Network) for Washington Nationals coverage in the D.C. area - and Sportsnet in Canada for the Toronto Bluejays. If you've got cable, that's fine and you'll be able to stream the games online by logging in with details of your TV provider on the appropriate website. But if you don't, you'll need to look at other options. There's good news for fans of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore area sports, as ATT&T TV Now recently became the first over-the-top streaming service to offer MASN. You'll need the premium Max package costing $80 a month, but for that you'll get comprehensive coverage of not only the Nats but also the Capitals and Wizards in the NHL and NBA, respectively. In Canada, every game of this Blue Jays vs Nationals series will be aired by Sportsnet, which means you can watch online without cable by grabbing a Sportsnet Now subscription. The out-of-market option is the excellent MLB.TV, which will let you watch every game of the MLB season online for a one-off payment of $59.99 or $49.99 for a single team. But there's a huge catch in that its streaming is subject to local blackouts, so Nationals fans in Washington (and Blue Jays fans in Toronto) won't be able to watch this week's games - unless they use a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch the Nationals vs Blue Jays: live stream MLB in the UK

BT Sport has the TV rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021 and you'll find all the channels you need available through one of BT’s many TV bundles, or as an add-on for Sky TV and Virgin Media customers. However, BT isn't airing any of this week's Nationals vs Blue Jays series, which sees UK start times of 11.05pm BST for all three games. This means UK fans of the Blue Jays, Nationals or just baseball in general will need to turn to MLB.TV to watch the Blue Jays vs Nationals live. The MLB streaming service is readily available in Blighty, where it costs approximately £50 for the full works and blackout rules obviously don't apply.

