Yankees vs Astros live stream: how to watch MLB ALCS 2022 online from anywhere

They've been the two best teams in the league all season, and now, for the third time in six years, the American League Championship Series comes down to a straight shootout between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. The Stros have had a lot more time to prepare for this than the Bronx Bombers, but what sort of plan can you really put into place for Aaron Judge? Here's how to watch a Yankees vs Astros live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the ALCS absolutely FREE.

Yankees vs Astros live stream 2022 Dates: Wednesday, October 19 - at least Sunday, October 23 (full schedule below) US TV coverage: stream TBS live with Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) Global live streams: SN Now (CA) | BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

Not content with being the AL's king of home runs, Judge underlined his clutch credentials by registering his fourth home run in a winner-take-all playoff game - more than anybody else, including teammate Giancarlo Stanton. It helped the Yankees clinch a 3-2 victory over the Guardians, but there's no rest for the wicked.

The Astros cruised to victory over the Mariners on Saturday, giving them three days off compared to none for the Yankees, but there's something to be said for momentum, especially during this relentless playoff schedule.

Houston, of course, have a couple of diamonds of their own, in AL Cy Young Award front-runner Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve, who's been quiet through the postseason so far. Will he explode into life here?

Follow on as we explain how to see a Yankees vs Astros live stream and watch ALCS 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

More unmissable sport: how to get an NFL live stream from anywhere

How to watch Yankees vs Astros: live stream ALCS in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, TBS is showing the entire Yankees vs Astros ALCS. However, it's worth bearing in mind that Fox and FS1 are showing the concurrent National League Championship Series, and that the World Series will air exclusively on Fox. Covering all your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The cheapest way to watch Yankees vs Astros without cable Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV includes Fox, FS1 and TBS in its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package, which usually costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yankees vs Astros from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Yankees vs Astros series online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that makes certain streaming services accessible in the region they're based in, and nowhere else.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your home coverage, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Yankees vs Astros online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

2022 ALCS schedule & TV channels

(All times ET)

Wednesday, October 19

7.37pm - Yankees vs Astros Game 1, TBS

Thursday, October 20

7.37pm - Yankees vs Astros Game 2, TBS

Saturday, October 22

5.07pm - Astros vs Yankees Game 3, TBS

Sunday, October 23

7.07pm - Astros vs Yankees Game 4, TBS

Monday, October 24

4.07pm - Astros vs Yankees Game 5*, TBS

Tuesday, October 25

6.07pm - Yankees vs Astros Game 6*, TBS

Wednesday, October 26

7.37pm - Yankees vs Astros Game 7*, TBS

(* = if required)

How to watch Yankees vs Astros: live stream ALCS in Canada

(opens in new tab) Every single game of the Yankees vs Astros ALCS is being shown on Sportsnet. If you don't have the channel on cable, a subscription to its Sportsnet Now streaming service starts at $14.99 per month. Select games are also being shown on RDS and TVA Sports, which will let you tune in online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. Using a VPN (opens in new tab) is the way to get a Yankees vs Astros live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

Related: How to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Yankees vs Astros: live stream Major League Baseball ALCS in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) is showing every game of the 2022 MLB ALCS in the UK, but be warned that much of the action is scheduled to take place late at night. BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Yankees vs Astros series like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Major League Baseball ALCS live stream: how to watch Yankees vs Astros online in Australia