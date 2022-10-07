MLB Playoffs live stream: how to watch every 2022 game online from anywhere

The Dodgers and the Astros have top billing in the newly expanded MLB Playoffs but, as we know, regular season form counts for little on the road to the World Series. That bodes well for the Yankees and the Braves, who have both put their fans through hell over recent months. But that anxiety will pale in comparison to what the Playoffs have in store. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 MLB Playoffs live stream and watch every baseball game online from anywhere.

MLB Playoffs live stream 2022 Dates: Friday, October 7 - at least Tuesday, November 1 US TV coverage: stream ESPN, TBS, Fox and FS1 live with Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) Global live streams: SN Now (CA) | BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

Where would those Yankees be without Aaron Judge? It's not much of an exaggeration to say that the American League's home run king single-handedly saved them from one of the most spectacular collapses we've ever seen in the MLB, but now that they've made the cut, you wouldn't bet against the Evil Empire going all the way for the first time since 2009.

Speaking of droughts, the Mariners have made the Playoffs for the first time since 2001, thereby quenching what had been the longest active dry spell in Major League Baseball. The Phillies have also ended 11 years of hurt, and postseason baseball has returned to Canada for the first time since 2016!

If those omens don't fill Dusty Baker with hope, we don't know what will. October baseball is back in full swing, so follow our guide for details on how to get a 2022 MLB Playoffs live stream, no matter where you are.

How to watch 2022 MLB Playoffs in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, ESPN is showing the Wild Card round; TBS is showing the American League Division Series and Championship Series; Fox and FS1 are showing the National League Division Series and Championship Series; and the World Series will air exclusively on Fox. Covering all your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The cheapest way to watch MLB Playoffs without cable Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV includes Fox, FS1 and TBS in its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package, which usually costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). If you don't want to miss the Wild Card round, you could add ESPN to the mix by getting a combined Sling Blue and Sling Orange package for $50 per month - again with 50% off if you're new to Sling. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch the MLB Playoffs from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the MLB Playoffs online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that makes certain streaming services accessible in the region they're based in, and nowhere else.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This will generally let you tune in to your home coverage, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch MLB Playoffs online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

2022 MLB Playoffs bracket

American League

Houston Astros New York Yankees Cleveland Guardians Toronto Blue Jays Seattle Mariners Tampa Bay Rays

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers Atlanta Braves St. Louis Cardinals New York Mets San Diego Padres Philadelphia Phillies

2022 Wildcard series schedule & TV channels

Friday October 7

Rays vs Guardians, Game 1, ESPN

Phillies vs Cardinals, Game 1, ABC

Mariners vs Blue Jays, Game 1, ESPN

Padres vs Mets, Game 1, ESPN

Saturday October 8

Rays vs Guardians, Game 2, ESPN 2

Phillies vs Cardinals, Game 2, ESPN 2

Mariners vs Blue Jays, Game 2, ESPN

Padres vs Mets, Game 2, ESPN

Sunday October 9

TBC Rays vs Guardians, Game 3, ESPN

TBC Phillies vs Cardinals, Game 3, ESPN 2

TBC Mariners vs Blue Jays, Game 3, ABC

TBC Padres vs Mets, Game 3, ESPN

How to watch 2022 MLB Playoffs: live stream baseball in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet remains the exclusive coverage provider for the Blue Jays through the postseason, with a subscription to its Sportsnet Now streaming service starting at $14.99 per month. If you're not a Blue Jays fanatic, you can tune into the MLB Playoffs on TVA Sports and RDS, which will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. Using a VPN (opens in new tab) is the way to get an MLB live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch 2022 MLB Playoffs: live stream baseball in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the 2022 MLB Playoffs in the UK. BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the MLB Playoffs like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

MLB Playoffs live stream: how to watch baseball online in Australia