MLB live stream 2022: how to watch every baseball game online from anywhere

After a delayed start, the 2022 MLB season is finally here and, for the first time this century, the Atlanta Braves are the defending MLB champions. But as they say, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Just like clockwork, the LA Dodgers lured five-time All-Star Freddie Freeman away from the Truist Park, and few would bet against the New Evil Empire going all the way, just to rub it in. Read on as we explain how to beat the blackout and watch a 2022 MLB live stream online wherever you are for every game of the 2022 season.
Dates: April 7 - October 5
Defending champions: Atlanta Braves
FREE Friday night stream: Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)
US live stream: MLB.TV (opens in new tab) / ESPN, ABC/ESPN 3, TBS, Fox, FS1, MLBN via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) / ESPN Plus (US)
Global live streams: MLB.TV (opens in new tab) / SN Now (opens in new tab) (CA) | BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)
Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
But let's not get ahead of ourselves. The loaded AL East promises to be as absorbing as ever, especially considering the Yankees' vaccination conundrum. The Blue Jays, Rays and Red Sox all look like genuine World Series material - can the division send four teams into the postseason?
After one of the great individual campaigns seen in any sport, ever, it's going to be intriguing to see whether AL MVP Shohei Ohtani can inspire the Angels to over in Anaheim.
And let's not forget about the Giants or the Astros either. The Orange and Black had the best record in baseball before falling short in the playoffs, while over in Houston, well, you can't not feel for Dusty Baker. Losing Carlos Correa to the Twins wasn't an ideal way to prepare for this season.
Whatever unfolds over the coming weeks and months, our guide has you covered - read on for details on how to get a 2022 MLB live stream and watch baseball online for every game of the 2022 season, no matter where you are in the world.
How to watch MLB blackout games and stream baseball from outside your country
MLB blackout rules mean that you can't use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV (opens in new tab) streaming service to watch teams within your own market - fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.
It's a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means you can still be sitting in your NYC apartment, but your computer will be rerouted to a server in a different part of the country - thereby allowing you to watch the Yankees (or Mets, for that reason) just like you would if you had a fancy cable package.
A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.
Use a VPN to watch an MLB live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.
MLB live stream: watch every game in the US without cable
Coverage of the 2022 MLB season is available through Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, ESPN 3/ABC, MLB Network, Apple TV Plus and MLB.TV, but don't be put off.
Covering all your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable.
The best way to watch MLB without cable
The excellent MLB.TV streaming service is showing every single game of the 2022 season. However, as they're all subject to local blackout restrictions, it's primarily suited to fans based outside of their home team's city.
However, you can get around this by taking the VPN route (opens in new tab) per our guide above, which will re-locate your VPN, making it look like you're accessing the service from elsewhere, in an out-of-market location.
A subscription to MLB.TV costs $139.99 for the season, though a single team package is also available, costing $119.99.
2022 MLB live stream on Sling, FuboTV and ESPN+
If you only want to watch the biggest games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are complete cable replacement services that include many of the channels showing MLB action this season.
The Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and includes ESPN and TBS, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is also included on the plan.
Sling Blue, meanwhile, offers FS1 and local Fox channels in most major markets. It also costs $35 per month.
Whichever plan you choose, there's a $10 discount for your first month.
The more comprehensive but costlier alternative is to go with FuboTV which includes Fox, FS1, ESPN, ABC and MLB Network, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Plans start at $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
Last of all is ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) ($6.99 a month or $69.99 a year) which will show all the games on the ESPN channels. You can also pick up ESPN+ as part of the Disney bundle (opens in new tab) for $13.99 a month.
FREE Friday night MLB live stream
This season's Friday Night Baseball double-headers are being live streamed on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab), and anyone can watch the first 12 weeks - without an Apple TV Plus subscription!
From July 1, you'll have to pay for the privilege. Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 per month after a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial (opens in new tab), with the streaming service offering a growing library of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids' shows.
How to watch MLB: live stream baseball in Canada
Baseball fans in Canada can watch MLB games on Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TSN and RDS. These channels will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.
Sportsnet is the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays, with its Sportsnet Now service starting at just $14.99 a month.
Another great option is again MLB.TV, which is also available in Canada, for $139.99 for the season, or $24.99 per month. Only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but as described above, a good VPN will help you get around those.
Finally, Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch this season's Friday Night Baseball double-headers each week, with the first 12 being shown for free to everyone. In Canada, a subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $5.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.
And don't forget that using a VPN (opens in new tab) is the way to get an MLB live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.
How to watch MLB: live stream baseball online in the UK
Once again, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is your main port of call for MLB action this year.
Don't forget that BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League (opens in new tab) football and UFC, without a long-term commitment.
The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.
Those Friday Night Baseball double-headers are also being shown on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) in the UK, with the first 12 available to watch for free without a subscription.
After that, a subscription costs £4.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial available.
MLB.TV, meanwhile, is also available in the UK, costing US$139.99 for access to every single game of the season - including this series.
MLB live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE online in Australia
Baseball fans in Australia can watch the 2022 MLB season unfold on ESPN and via Foxtel (opens in new tab).
If you don't have ESPN as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service.
Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). It's $25 per month thereafter but no contracts. You can watch over 50 sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL and cancel at any time.
You can also watch the first 12 Friday Night Baseball double-headers of the season for free courtesy of Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab). If you then fancy subscribing, it costs £7.99 per month, after a 7-day free trial.
However, there is a way to watch every game this season. You can do so via MLB.TV, which costs US$139.99 for the year.
Don't forget, you can take your MLB coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.