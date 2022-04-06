MLB live stream 2022: how to watch every baseball game online from anywhere

After a delayed start, the 2022 MLB season is finally here and, for the first time this century, the Atlanta Braves are the defending MLB champions. But as they say, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Just like clockwork, the LA Dodgers lured five-time All-Star Freddie Freeman away from the Truist Park, and few would bet against the New Evil Empire going all the way, just to rub it in. Read on as we explain how to beat the blackout and watch a 2022 MLB live stream online wherever you are for every game of the 2022 season.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. The loaded AL East promises to be as absorbing as ever, especially considering the Yankees' vaccination conundrum. The Blue Jays, Rays and Red Sox all look like genuine World Series material - can the division send four teams into the postseason?

After one of the great individual campaigns seen in any sport, ever, it's going to be intriguing to see whether AL MVP Shohei Ohtani can inspire the Angels to over in Anaheim.

And let's not forget about the Giants or the Astros either. The Orange and Black had the best record in baseball before falling short in the playoffs, while over in Houston, well, you can't not feel for Dusty Baker. Losing Carlos Correa to the Twins wasn't an ideal way to prepare for this season.

Whatever unfolds over the coming weeks and months, our guide has you covered - read on for details on how to get a 2022 MLB live stream and watch baseball online for every game of the 2022 season, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch MLB blackout games and stream baseball from outside your country

MLB blackout rules mean that you can't use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV (opens in new tab) streaming service to watch teams within your own market - fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It's a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means you can still be sitting in your NYC apartment, but your computer will be rerouted to a server in a different part of the country - thereby allowing you to watch the Yankees (or Mets, for that reason) just like you would if you had a fancy cable package.

A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch an MLB live stream from anywhere

MLB live stream: watch every game in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the 2022 MLB season is available through Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, ESPN 3/ABC, MLB Network, Apple TV Plus and MLB.TV, but don't be put off. Covering all your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The best way to watch MLB without cable The excellent MLB.TV streaming service is showing every single game of the 2022 season. However, as they're all subject to local blackout restrictions, it's primarily suited to fans based outside of their home team's city. However, you can get around this by taking the VPN route (opens in new tab) per our guide above, which will re-locate your VPN, making it look like you're accessing the service from elsewhere, in an out-of-market location. A subscription to MLB.TV costs $139.99 for the season, though a single team package is also available, costing $119.99.

2022 MLB live stream on Sling, FuboTV and ESPN+

FREE Friday night MLB live stream

(opens in new tab) This season's Friday Night Baseball double-headers are being live streamed on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab), and anyone can watch the first 12 weeks - without an Apple TV Plus subscription! From July 1, you'll have to pay for the privilege. Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 per month after a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial (opens in new tab), with the streaming service offering a growing library of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids' shows.

How to watch MLB: live stream baseball in Canada

(opens in new tab) Baseball fans in Canada can watch MLB games on Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TSN and RDS. These channels will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. Sportsnet is the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays, with its Sportsnet Now service starting at just $14.99 a month. Another great option is again MLB.TV, which is also available in Canada, for $139.99 for the season, or $24.99 per month. Only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but as described above, a good VPN will help you get around those. Finally, Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch this season's Friday Night Baseball double-headers each week, with the first 12 being shown for free to everyone. In Canada, a subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $5.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. And don't forget that using a VPN (opens in new tab) is the way to get an MLB live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch MLB: live stream baseball online in the UK

MLB live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE online in Australia