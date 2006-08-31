Crucial Ballistix PC2-6400 (2 x 512 MB) review

Crucial has always been a name to trust when it comes to memory, largely thanks to the fact it makes its own chips.

At 800MHz, the Ballistix modules does perform slightly better than most of the competing brands, and at 1,066MHz, it shows a minor pickup of an average 1-2FPS in tests.

Due to it running happily at a higher voltage (2.2V) out of the box, it also necessitated less tweaking in the BIOS, making it a candidate for easy and stable overclocking that'll suit less-experienced tinkerers, and those wishing for a quick-fix of extra speed without the hassle.

However, the performance gains made by going from 800MHz to 1,066MHz at higher latencies are still comparatively small. Mike Abolins