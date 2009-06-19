booq Taipan Pack review

booq's Taipan Pack makes it as hard as possible to lose your stuff

By Laptop accessories 

booq Taipan Pack
booq's Taipan Pack is full of features that are useful when it's full of your stuff

Our Verdict

A quality bag, and the unique identifier is a great idea

For

  • Waterproof
  • Loads of pockets
  • Unique identifier

Against

  • Not the cheapest

Each booq Taipan Pack is smartly tagged with a unique identification number. Once you've purchased your bag, register the number with booq's Terralinq service, then if you lose it, you've a better chance of getting your bag – and, more importantly, the valuable laptop it contains – returned to you.

This product is designed for those on the move. It's sturdy, waterproof and packed with pockets. It offers waist support, shoulder straps, and accessible pouches. A great product.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://techradar.com/techradarreview