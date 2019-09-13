Best laptop sales in Australia: Cheap laptops to buy in November 2019

If you're looking for a cheap laptop or a mammoth saving on a premium portable computer, you've come to the right place. We've scoured the web for savings – from the usual suspects to the niche deal sites – and rounded up all the genuine and worthwhile specials in one neat place. We've covered everything from budget browsing machines to high-performance powerhouses, so you'll no doubt find something to match your needs.

Up the top, we've highlighted a selection of the latest deals that we've sniffed out, so you can reap the rewards of having your finger on the pulse. Below that we've covered some of the more popular laptops that often come up on special, and then included a quick list of the best prices on TechRadar's pick of the latest best laptops.

If you're from the US or the UK, check out our selections of the top laptop deals in the US or in the UK.

Best laptop deals this week

HP Omen 15 | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / GTX 1070 | AU$1,999 (was AU$2,599; save AU$600) Gaming laptops aren't cheap, so if you find one that's discounted, it's definitely worth considering – like this 15-inch Omen packing an 8th-gen Intel Core H CPU along with Nvidia graphics to keep you on top of your game. There's plenty of system memory and a heck of a lot of storage, all for under the 2K mark. Until September 16, use the code SALE600 at checkout and get AU$600 shaved off the RRP and snag this beast for just AU$1,999.View Deal

HP Envy x360 | i5 / 16GB / 256GB | AU$1,799 (was AU$2,499; save AU$700) This 15-inch convertible features a SureView privacy screen built into the display to keep prying eyes out of your business. And the specs aren't too shabby either. Moreover, until September 16, this device has AU$700 off when purchased directly from HP but you will need to use the checkout code SALE700. That brings the price down to a much more affordable AU$1,799.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$959 (was AU$1,199; save AU$240) Looking for an everyday laptop that won't burn a hole in your budget? This 14-inch HP Pavilion has a decent amount of power under the hood for most jobs, but it may not be the best option for running most games. However, it costs less than AU$1,000, thanks to a discount code – SALE240 – you can apply at checkout. The offer ends September 16.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E490 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$989.45 (was AU$1,799; save AU$809.55) This 14-inch lightweight business laptop usually costs a pretty penny, but until September 26 you can save a whopping 45% on the configuration featuring an 8th-gen i5 processor. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there's plenty here to recommend the device, especially the sweet low price that's well under the 1K mark, saving you nearly AU$810.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 2) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1650 Max-Q | AU$2,415.82 (was AU$3,579; save AU$1,163.18) It may not be the newest model in the X1 Extreme range, but this 15-inch monster has some impressive innards and an even better price. Powered by a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, there's a huge amount of memory and Nvidia graphics to take care of most of your gaming and media needs. The enticing bit, though, is the whopping 33% off on the machine – it's already discounted, but use the code EXTRA10 at checkout to add to your savings. If that's too much RAM and storage, opt for the 8GB/256GB model (with all other specs staying the same) and get a total of 33% off that as well using the aforementioned code.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 530 (14) | i5 / 8GB / 128GB | AU$979.30 (was AU$1,399; save AU$419.70) It may not have a lot of storage, but this 14-incher is one of Lenovo's better 2-in-1s and there's 30% off the RRP until September 26. So if you're after a convertible without the premium price tag, this is a darn good bargain.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,189 (was AU$1,699; save AU$510) Don't be fooled by the i5 processor under the hood of this machine – it's the latest 10th generation processor and the 2-in-1 is the latest model of the 15-inch Inspiron convertible. It's all brand-spanking-new here. So the discounted price tag of AU$1,189 is a bargain for this device in our books.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 17 3000 | i7 / 8GB / 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD | AU$1,199 (was AU$1,999; save AU$800) With a 17-inch display, there's plenty of screen real estate here, along with some decent specs. And while the solid state storage is only 128GB at boot, there is a secondary HDD with 1TB of space for any storage needs you might have. And the fact that there's AU$800 off the RRP makes this device even more alluring, bringing the price down to AU$1,199.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,539 (was AU$2,199; save AU$660) Another Dell convertible boasting the lastest generation of Intel Core CPUs – this 13-inch beauty is the latest Inspiron 13 7000 model. It's powerful and has plenty of storage to recommend it as an excellent bargain, especially considering Dell is shaving AU$660 off the usual price. So while it originally costs well over the 2K mark, you can snag this device for just over AU$1,500.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1650 | AU$2,099 (was AU$2,999; save $900) With a 9th-gen Core i7 CPU under the hood, this 15-inch laptop is plenty powerful. And the system memory and storage specs are equally impressive. Alongside Nvidia graphics, there's a lot to recommend this Dell device, more so the AU$900 off you're getting from the manufacturer.View Deal

We'll keep on updating the list of deals as and when we find them. Below, you'll find up to date prices on TechRadar's favourite laptop, so keep an eye out for those savings.

The best deals on our favourite laptops

Over the years we've reviewed plenty of laptops and, as a result, we've seen what to avoid and what to jump on when there's savings to be had. We'll keep track of the prices of some of the best we've seen so that you can snatch up a bargain when they do show up. Check out the prices below and see if anything has dropped enough to tickle your fancy.

1. Dell XPS 13

Dell's latest Ultrabook is simply the best laptop in the world

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) - 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB - 1TB SSD

Gorgeous new design

Faster than ever

Centred IR webcam

Steeper starting price

Saying that we're very happy with Dell's XPS 13 is a huge understatement. The slim profile, revolutionary design and small frame bely its powerful performance and gorgeous 13-inch screen. Typically you'd have to weigh up portability and performance, but the XPS 13 has managed to strike a fine balance between the two. With Intel's latest Kaby Lake processors plus lighting, quick storage and memory, the XPS 13's starting price is certainly an impressive one. We're so chuffed with it that it's still one of our favourite Ultrabook, and has taken the top spot as the best Windows laptop and the best overall laptop.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

2. Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370

An incredible 2-in-1 that hits the right spot

CPU: Intel Core i7-8550U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen | Storage: 512GB PCle SSD

Powerful innards

Super light and thin

Comes at a price

Fingerprint magnet

Asus has nailed it with the overhauled ZenBook Flip S 2-in-1. Adding top of the line processing power, plenty of memory and a speedy PCle solid state drive available in some of the models, this laptop shows off a beautiful new design to perfection, giving you the ability to use it as a laptop or a tablet. While it costs a pretty penny as compared to some of the competition out there, it would be our top recommendation if money isn't a factor.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370

3. Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 13-inch 2018

The best MacBook Pro yet

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS | Storage: 128GB - 2TB PCle 3.0 SSD

Superfast performance

The best MacBook Pro yet

Expensive

Not a huge generational upgrade

While this may not be a great leap from the previous generation of MacBook Pros with Touch Bar, the 2018 model is definitely the best Apple has produced to date. The Cupertino firm has ramped up performance for the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018, more so than the bigger 15-inch model as well. A thin OLED display at the top end of the keyboard can be customised to for various functions, and also offer Touch ID for secure logins. And although it retains Apple's signature design, it doesn't come cheap, but you can argue with the choice if you're a diehard Apple fan.

Read the full review: Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 13-inch (2018)

4. MSI GS65 Stealth

Get your game on with the best

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM, Max-Q) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 144Hz panel | Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD

Beautifully designed

Excellent performer

Undercarriage heats up quickly

Our earlier choice of gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 has been knocked off its perch by MSI's GS65 Stealth. With cutting edge components, including an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU, it makes the top spot in gaming laptops. It's also cheaper than the ROG Zephyrus GX501. And it doesn't look like a hunky gaming laptop either; with subtle design tweaks, the GS65 Stealth can pass off as a work or study laptop without anyone being none the wiser.

Read the full review: MSI GS65 Stealth

5. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

The marriage of luxury and power

CPU: Intel Core i5 - i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics with 4GB HMB2 graphics memory | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB PCle SSD

Impressive power

Sleek, ultra-thin design

Admittedly expensive

Dell's XPS 15 laptops were already some of the best you could buy, but this beautifully redesigned 15-inch 2-in-1 competes with the Dell XPS 13 in every respect, with the convenience of becoming a tablet when needed. It's one of the most aesthetically pleasing devices in its category and also boast plenty of power. Under the hood is a new Intel Kaby Lake G-series processor featuring 'discreet-class' Radeon graphics – meaning with the power comes a bit more noise.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

