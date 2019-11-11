The best cheap laptop deals and sales in November 2019: prices from just £139

Cheap laptop deals are abundant at the moment, so it's a good thing we're here to sift through all the best laptop sales on the web and find you a steal. We've got laptop deals all the way from £100 to £700, so whether you're looking for a quick stop-gap or cheap laptop for small every day tasks, or a powerhouse of multi-tasking and high-performance software, we've got you covered. We've split this guide into sections based on price to help you keep that budget in check.

We've combed each listing for those vital stats to give you the numbers straight up. Compare the models and laptop deals we've found from across the web to find the one that suits your needs perfectly - we'll also give you a bit of background info about each laptop we highlight.

Not everyone needs a super powerful laptop, especially if you just want something for the basics like casual browsing, email and document editing, so don't feel like you have to spend £500 on a laptop for that - you can get something for far less if you want. Naturally, if you're a bit of a multitasker, love to have loads of tabs open and want a little extra grunt for media editing, we've found laptop sales with higher spec.

Chromebooks are proving increasingly popular these days, as they represent a great cheap laptop alternative and are rapidly outgrowing the small storage sizes that have held them back in the past. For you Apple fans, you might be interested in our MacBook prices and deals page too.

If you're from the States or Down Under, be sure to check out our selection of the top laptop deals in the US or Australia .

The best Black Friday laptop deals

While there are plenty of terrific offers below, it's never too early to start thinking about discounts for the upcoming Black Friday sale. To help you find all the top laptop deals in one place, we've created a guide for Black Friday 2019. Laptops always do well on Black Friday, with big savings to be had. Bookmark the link and be sure to check it out on the 29th November to find your next laptop for less!

Cheap laptop deal of the week

HP 255 G7 15.6-inch laptop | £349.97 at ebuyer

The spec inside this laptop is a real head-turner at this price. A 256GB SSD paired with 8GB of RAM means this will handle multiple tasks at once with ease. An AMD Ryzen processor and Redeon Vega 3 graphics card will allow for some very light gaming too.

View Deal

Cheap laptop sales and deal highlights

Laptops under £200

HP EliteBook 745 G2 laptop (refurbished) | £139.99 at eBay

A cheap refurbished laptop deal that caught our eye this week is this HP EliteBook. This is a great price for a laptop with a 128GB SSD. We expect the battery on this won't last long at all, but if you're happy being plugged in at the mains all the time, this is a great deal. The laptop is covered by a one year warranty too.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 14-inch laptop | £299 £179 at Currys

A cheap and cheerful laptop - perfect if you're in a pinch or looking for something lightweight to complete everyday tasks. This Lenovo laptop doesn't skimp on the specs for your money, though - 4GB of RAM and 64GB are double what we've seen included in similar Chromebooks at this price.

View Deal

Asus Cloudbook E406SA 14-inch laptop | £249 £199 at Amazon

This is a light little all rounder that will get all your everyday activities done quick without weighing down your bag. Perfect for cloud computing, the 64GB storage won't present a problem for future updates and a Nano Edge 14-inch display won't have you sacrificing screen real estate for portability. The Intel Celeron N3000 processor will get the job done, but the 14 hour battery life will be a life saver when it comes to a heavy workload.



View Deal

£200 - £300 laptops

HP 255 G7 FreeDOS 15.6-inch laptop | £214 at ebuyer

This is an incredible price for a laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD onboard. That's because there's no operating system in this impressive package. While you won't be able to boot up your favourite OS straight out of the box, grabbing a Windows 10 deal and taking the time to install is so worth it when you're getting hardware at this price.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S130 14-inch laptop | £229 at AO

This 14-inch laptop houses 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, a great everyday mid-point for the price. It means you'll have no problems downloading future updates for your device, though the Intel Celeron processor may prove too slow for heavy duty work. With an added year of Office 365 Personal with 1TB of cloud storage, though, this is an excellent machine for everyday tasks.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14-3000 14-inch laptop | £299 £249.99 at Very

If you're looking for the cheapest SSD shell out there, you may have found it in this Dell Inspiron 14-3000 model. You're getting a 128GB SSD for your £250 which makes this an incredibly cost efficient deal. The Intel Pentium N5000 processor might not stretch your SSD's capabilities, but you also get the standard 4GB of RAM.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 330 15.6-inch laptop | £259 at AO

If you're looking for more screen real estate, this is a decent price on 15.6 inches of HD display. Add to that 1TB of hard drive space and 4GB of RAM combined with the AMD A9 processor and your £250 is stretching far. That's a double-edged sword, however, as that A9 processor isn't the most efficient available and as a result, you'll only get about 4 hours of battery life out of this laptop.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 14-inch laptop | £399 £299 at Currys

If the last two IdeaPad deals didn't take your fancy, this S340 model is also on sale at Currys and makes for great middle ground. It's got a 128GB SSD and Intel Pentium Gold 5405U processor for a bit more power under the hood, but retains a 10-hour battery life and lightweight design to keep portability. A full HD display is also on offer, a rarity at this price.

View Deal

Asus C523 15.6-inch laptop | £329 £299 at Very

This has double the storage of most cheap Chromebooks at 64GB and the 15.6-inch screen size of a full laptop. That screen is nothing to sniff at either - a full HD NanoEdge display with ultra-thin bezels will keep everything looking sharp while a dual-core Intel N3350 processor does all the work.

View Deal

£300 - £400 laptops

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | £479 £329 at Currys

This is a solid Windows laptop for your standard day-to-day work activities at work or study. You're getting a speedy 256GB SSD with an AMD Ryzen 3 and 4GB of RAM which is plenty for storing media files and light multitasking respectively.

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330S 14-inch laptop | £499 £329.99 at Very

This Lenovo Ideapad 330S comes with a slightly smaller SSD (128GB) than the similarly priced deal above, but does come with a better 8th generation i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. You'll essentially be able to move faster and multi-task more with this Lenovo model, but sacrifice a little storage speed and space to go along with that.

View Deal

HP 255 G7 15.6-inch laptop | £349 at ebuyer

The spec inside this laptop is a real head-turner at this price. A 256GB SSD paired with 8GB of RAM means this will handle multiple tasks at once with ease. An AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon Vega 3 graphics card will allow for some very light gaming too.

View Deal

Acer Extensa 15.6-inch laptop | £499 £349 at Box

This is a fantastic price for a full-sized laptop with 8GB of RAM, allowing you to multitask away with an abundance of tabs, apps and programs running at once. This is a great price for a laptop loaded with a 256GB SSD too. Add an 8th generation i3 processor and full HD screen and you've got a great experience at an ever better price. The Extensa model is a little chunkier than the Aspire listed above, but it's worth it for that boost in power.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook X5 15.6-inch laptop | £469 £379 at Amazon

If the form factor of the Extensa isn't the slimline machine you're after, the VivoBook offers a full HD, almost bezel-less screen and a lightweight form factor. You're paying more for only 4GB of RAM and a generational step down in your processor (this is a 7th gen i3 model) but if you're prioritising portability while getting everyday tasks done quickly and in style this is the model for you.

View Deal

HP 17.3-inch laptop | £399 £379 at Very

This HP laptop doesn't show off in its specs, but it's that 17.3-inch screen that may seal the deal. Perfect for entertainment or multitasking at home, this massive laptop offers the standard 4GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive.

View Deal

Lenovo V155 15.6-inch laptop | £399.99 at ebuyer

Need a full-sized laptop instead. And maybe one with the AMD Ryzen 5 processor? Well, you're in luck. As for just a bit more cash you can get this Lenovo upgrade with just that and 8G of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

HP 250 G7 15.6-inch laptop | £469.98 £399.99 at ebuyer

If you're more a fan of the Intel Core line of processors, then ebuyer has you covered with this cheap laptop deal. It comes loaded with an 8th-gen i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. No DVD drive if you still want one of those though.

View Deal

£400+ laptops

Asus VivoBook X512DA 15.6inch laptop | £549 £444 at Amazon

A 15.6-inch full HD screen with an almost bezel-less design for well under £500 is an intriguing prospect all by itself. Add in a 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a decent AMD R5-3500 processor and you've got yourself a great deal. Pick up this Asus Vivobook for a lightweight laptop experience without compromising on processing power.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop | £599 £459.98 at ebuyer

You're getting a 7th generation i7 processor in this Asus machine, complete with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Those are some impressive specs for a sub-£500 laptop, and this one comes with an HD screen to boot.

View Deal

Medion Akoya P6685 15.6-inch laptop | £549 £479 at Box

The Medion Akyoa P6685 runs on an 8th generation Intel i5 processor with a 128GB SSD as well as a 1000GB hard drive. That's an amazing set of specs for under £500 and will set you up perfectly for everyday tasks and even gaming on the go with the dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop | £729 £529 at Currys

Save £200 on this 2-in-1 laptop from Lenovo. This compact all-rounder offers amazing specs under the hood, with an 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD all supporting a full HD touchscreen and a lightweight design. Plus, you'll get 6 months of Spotify Premium free when you purchase.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 730 Convertible Laptop | £899 £699.98 at Ebuyer

You can save £200 on the 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 730 Convertible Laptop. The Yoga 730 packs 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, an Intel Core i5 processor, and provides an all-day battery life of 11.5 hours.

View Deal

Here's an extensive selection of cheap gaming laptop deals

We'll continue adding the best cheap laptop deals in the latest sales as we find them. Up next, you'll find the latest prices on some of the most popular laptops around along with a list of retailers who often have a great selection of laptop sales if nothing else takes your fancy here.

What stores have decent cheap laptop sales?

Amazon : retail giant is often the cheapest in the UK.

retail giant is often the cheapest in the UK. John Lewis : models come with at least two-year guarantee.

models come with at least two-year guarantee. Very : Often surprises with cheap prices on electronics.

Often surprises with cheap prices on electronics. Laptops Direct : specialist UK store has a huge selection of laptop deals.

specialist UK store has a huge selection of laptop deals. ebuyer : the UK computing specialists have some great promotions.

the UK computing specialists have some great promotions. Currys: the retailer that's seemingly always having a laptop sale.

the retailer that's seemingly always having a laptop sale. AO : lots of cheap laptops at this growing electronics specialist.

lots of cheap laptops at this growing electronics specialist. Argos : home delivery or pick up a cheap laptop locally today.

home delivery or pick up a cheap laptop locally today. Dell : get a great laptop deal direct from Dell.

get a great laptop deal direct from Dell. Apple: MacBooks aren't exactly cheap, but they're excellent workstations

More laptop prices

The cheapest laptop deals on these popular picks

(Image credit: Chrome Unboxed)

Asus Chromebook Flip

Arguably the best value Chromebook around

CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare | Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC

Premium quality for a low price

Stylish tablet mode

Tactile keyboard

On release, the Chromebook Flip reached new heights for the Windows-free laptops as it came rocking a proper Intel Core processor along with a HD screen. Most models nowadays come with 64GB of storage instead of the 32GB which is plenty for running apps and storing regular documents and a fair few media files - you can always use a USB drive for more space. For most users, the newer PixelBook is what we'd call 'overkill', not to mention considerably more expensive, so we'd recommend this model if you just need something for work, browsing the net and so on. The Chrome OS works beautifully in this 2-in-1 laptop's tablet mode too.

HP Pavilion 15

The de facto learning laptop lives on

CPU: AMD dual-core A9 APU – Intel Core i7 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 – Nvidia GTX 1050 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080); touch optional | Storage: 128GB SSD – 1TB HDD

Thinner and lighter

Tons of options

Shallow, squishy keyboard

A sturdy choice for a study laptop for school/college/uni. The HP Pavilion 15 has plenty of power for the average student's needs while keeping the costs sensible. There are plenty of configurations available too. Some favour speedy SSDs, while others go for larger regular hard drives, so it all depends on what you're going to need more really. Faster loading or more space for storing media files and downloads.

Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

A budget 2-in-1 bargain

Built-in fingerprint sensor

11-hour battery life

Stylish design

The Asus Transformer Mini series is one of the most reliable brands of 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrids on the market. This upgrade includes a fingerprint sensor and double the RAM at 4GB for speedier performance compared to the older models. For your money, this is one of the most impressive two-in-one transformer models out there. Available in orange/white as seen above, or in a traditional grey steel colour.

Ready to stretch that budget a bit (ok, maybe a lot) further? Then be sure to check out our selection of the very best laptops money can buy as we've used our dedicated price comparison technology to find the cheapest prices for them too. You can always come back to this page if they seem a bit overpowered (and over-expensive) for what you need.