Packard Bell dot m/a near-netbook launches

Packard Bell's dot m/a - next to come is the dot b/a with hons

Packard Bell has announced the launch of its latest near-netbook, the dot m/a. Now, according to Intel and Microsoft, netbooks should have 10.2 inch screen size. The dot m/a sits just outside of this remit, with an 11.6-inch screen.

The diminutive lappie is also the first to use the AMD Athlon 64L110 low-power processor and also makes use of an ATI Radeon X1270 graphics chipset.

As the laptop is small but perfectly formed, the weight of the machine is an extremely light 1.25kg.

2GB RAM

The dot m/a will come pre-installed with Windows Vista, sports a 160GB hard drive (upgradeable to 320GB) and will be available with up to 2GB RAM. As for battery life, you are looking at "at least" four hours.

The dot m/a will be available July from £349 – which in the world of near-netbooks is rather pricey in our books.