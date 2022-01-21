How to watch Fight Club online: stream on Netflix and anywhere

Audio player loading…

Fight Club is just about the definition of 'cult classic', and despite a relatively poor box-office showing in 1999 and plenty of controversy surrounding its themes, the adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's novel is beloved by rebels, outcasts, and pretty much anyone else who enjoys a good punch-up. So, square up as we explain exactly how to watch Fight Club online from anywhere.

Watch Fight Club online Released: October 15, 1999 Director: David Fincher Cast: Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf, Jared Leto Run time: 2h19m Rating: R

Perfectly-cast Edward Norton stars as the unnamed Narrator, a chronic insomniac dissatisfied with his life who flits between support groups for various different ailments. After meeting Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter), the Narrator bumps into the charismatic Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). They have a fight outside a bar. They like it.

From there on, the Fight Club is born, and with the help of recently passed Meat Loaf's Bob Paulson and a young Jared Leto, things go, quite predictably, a little too far. Despite the movie having one of the wildest and best-known twists in cinema, though, we won't be ruining that one – just in case.

Endlessly quotable – have you found the right time to say that you don't want to die without any scars? – and oozing toxic machismo, Fight Club is the kind of film that deserves a rewatch once in a while.

However, viewing options around the world are somewhat varied, so below we're going to outlining, region-by-region, how to watch Fight Club online anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Fight Club on Netflix?

The answer to that is yes – in some locations. If you're in the UK or Australia, then you can watch Fight Club on Netflix. However, in the US, Canada, and elsewhere in the world, Fight Club is not available on Netflix, and is hosted on a number of other streaming services.

Don't despair, though. If you've got a Netflix account and you live in the US, for example, just follow our tips below on how to watch Fight Club and plenty more on Netflix without having to take the next flight to London.

How to watch Fight Club from outside your country

If you're away from home, regional restrictions will prevent you from streaming content from your usual streaming platform – quite possibly stopping you from watching Fight Club on the streaming service you're accustomed to.

Thankfully, the solution is pretty simple. Downloading a VPN will let you change your IP address – meaning you can connect to a server based back home and watch geo-blocked content on sites like Netflix no matter where you are.

Use a VPN to watch Fight Club online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Fight Club online in the US

Fight Club isn't as readily available in the US as it doesn't feature on any of the big streaming services. But if you have the likes of Sling TV, DirectTV or Spectrum on Demand then you're in luck. Sling TV is currently offering a 3-day free trial for new subscribers, which means you can test out the platform and even watch Fight Club for free! It's also available on PVOD platforms like Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play and plenty more. However, if you're a Netflix subscriber, you can change your location to the UK or Australia with the help of a quality VPN and catch Fight Club on the streaming platform.

How to watch Fight Club online in Canada

Canada is in a similar boat to the US, with Fight Club only available on Crave, with the addition of the Starz package. Crave offers new subscribers a 7-day FREE trial. Thereafter choose between a Crave Total ($19.99 a month) or Crave Mobile ($9.99 a month) plan. To watch Fight Club, though, you'll also need to grab the Starz add-on that will set you back an extra $5.99 a month. However, if you want to watch Fight Club on Netflix in Canada, all you need to do is grab a good VPN, connect to a server in the UK, and start streaming.

How to watch Fight Club online in the UK

In the UK, it's super simple to get your Fight Club fix – all you need to do is head to Netflix and get watching. The film's also available on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, which means that most people will have a subscription to at least one service that carries it. As detailed above, if you’re abroad then you’ll want a VPN to keep watching your favorite movies and TV shows. Not only do they let you access different regional content, but they’ll keep your personal details extra safe online, too.

How to watch Fight Club online in Australia

Like the UK, Australian film fans can watch Fight Club on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, meaning most people will be able to watch it on an existing subscription. Remember that a VPN is necessary if you want to watch your home streaming services while abroad, as per our guide above.