Be launches not-quite 50Mb broadband

Be Broadband has announced that it has successfully completed trials with a new spin on old technology to bring faster online speeds to non-cable customers.

Unlike Virgin Media, who uses fibre optic cable technology to bring its users broadband speeds of up to 50Mb, Be Broadband has achieved its results through a normal ADSL line.

The way it works is that the company has successfully 'bonded' two high-speed connections together, effectively upping its customer's broadband speeds from 24Mb to between 30 and 45Mb.

Push the limits

Speaking about the trials, which ran across the Paddington area of London, Felix Geyr, Managing Director of Be Broadband, said "We want to push the limits of high-speed broadband.

"We already offer the fastest possible broadband on an ADSL line, but we want to take it a step further. If you want broadband around the 50Mb mark but don't want to go the cable route, Be wants to offer you a real alternative."

Be Broadband has promised a more thorough analysis of its trial in 2009, where it will be making the service available to a wider number of customers.