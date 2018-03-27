The best Xbox One bundle deals in March 2018

If you've been thinking of purchasing an Xbox One, a bundle deal is a great way to go. Not only do you get a game or two to get started, but you usually get more more for your money. You're in the right place for the cheapest Xbox One deals from around the web as we're constantly on the lookout for the best offers.

The Xbox One S has as slim design in comparison to the original chunky launch model and supports 4K content. But not only is it a better design, but it's considerably less expensive than the original. If you'd prefer to leap into the world of full-on 4K HDR gaming, then you might be tempted by one of the latest Xbox One X bundles instead.

Looking to buy an Xbox One in the UK or Australia? You'll want to take a look at our UK page or AU page.

The best Xbox One deals

The slimmed-down design of the Xbox One S looks much better than the original chunky box and the power brick has been absorbed making thing s bit tidier behind your TV. The main draw though is 4K visual support meaning you'll be able to watch specialized 4K Blu-Ray and Netflix content in 4K on your new 4K TV. Most Xbox One S models comes with 500GB of storage and there are some 1TB options too. The limited edition 2TB model has all but disappeared now, but it pops up with an enormous price-tag occasionally. Let's take a look at the cheapest Xbox One deals below, followed by the bundles.

The best Xbox One bundles

Xbox One S 1TB Console PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Bundle | $249 at Walmart

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most in-demand games on the planet right now, and unless you have a gaming PC, your only other route to the battle royale phenomenon is via an Xbox One. This latest Xbox One bundle comes with the game and a massive 1TB hard-drive. And if Walmart sells out, B&H Photo and Video has it for the same price.

View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB Console Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle with $40 Kohl's Cash| $229.99 at Kohl's

This Xbox One bundle is ideal for racer fans as it comes with the fantastically fun Forza Horizon 3 — easily one of the best-looking racers on Xbox. Better yet, you're also getting the new Hot Wheels expansion pack. Plus, if you buy it at Kohl's by March 31, you'll get $40 Kohl's Cash to spend between April 1 and April 8.

View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB Console Battlefield 1 Bundle | $229 at Microsoft

Battlefield 1 is still an absolute blast and has received a ton of DLC updates since launch, making it one of the meatier multiplayer shooters out there. The solo campaign is a fine return to form too. Plus, you also get a free Ubisoft game of your choosing with this Xbox One bundle.

View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB Console Madden NFL 18 Bundle | $229.99 at Best Buy eBay

When we saw this bundle from Microsoft two weeks ago, it also included a free Ubisoft game. This bundle doesn't include the extra game, but it's $49 less, so you can buy yourself whatever you choose with the extra cash. So, football fans, look sharp and don't fumble this bundle.View Deal

The best Xbox One X deals

Released in November at a list price of $499, the HDR- and 4K-equipped Xbox One X is considerably more expensive than the Xbox One S. The prices below are mainly for the console on its own. But if you'd like to see the options that include games too (sometimes you'll get ones thrown in for free), then head on over to our Xbox One X bundles page.

Xbox Live Gold deals

Need to top off your Xbox Live Gold membership? Don't pay the default automatic $60 renewal price. Check out our range of Xbox Live Gold deals to save some serious money.