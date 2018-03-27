The best Xbox One bundle deals in March 2018

If you've been thinking of purchasing an Xbox One, a bundle deal is a great way to go. Not only do you get a game or two to get started, but you usually get more more for your money. You're in the right place for the cheapest Xbox One deals from around the web as we're constantly on the lookout for the best offers.
The Xbox One S has as slim design in comparison to the original chunky launch model and supports 4K content. But not only is it a better design, but it's considerably less expensive than the original. If you'd prefer to leap into the world of full-on 4K HDR gaming, then you might be tempted by one of the latest Xbox One X bundles instead.
Looking to buy an Xbox One in the UK or Australia?
The best Xbox One deals
The slimmed-down design of the Xbox One S looks much better than the original chunky box and the power brick has been absorbed making thing s bit tidier behind your TV. The main draw though is 4K visual support meaning you'll be able to watch specialized 4K Blu-Ray and Netflix content in 4K on your new 4K TV. Most Xbox One S models comes with 500GB of storage and there are some 1TB options too. The limited edition 2TB model has all but disappeared now, but it pops up with an enormous price-tag occasionally. Let's take a look at the cheapest Xbox One deals below, followed by the bundles.
The best Xbox One bundles
Xbox One S 1TB Console Sea of Thieves Bundle | $249 at Amazon
This is the newest bundle on the market and comes with a full-game download code for Sea of Thieves — one of Microsoft's hottest new exclusives. You're also getting a 1TB hard drive and a one-month game pass trial (think Netflix for games). Plus, it's already dropped $50 since its release last week.
B&H Photo and Video has it for the same price.
View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB Console PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Bundle | $249 at Walmart
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most in-demand games on the planet right now, and unless you have a gaming PC, your only other route to the battle royale phenomenon is via an Xbox One. This latest Xbox One bundle comes with the game and a massive 1TB hard-drive. And if Walmart sells out, B&H Photo and Video has it for the same price.
View Deal
Xbox One S 500GB Console Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle | $229.89 at B&H Photo and Video
If you've been waiting for an excuse to check out the phenomenon that is Minecraft, then this Xbox One bundle is the one for you as it comes with the base game, the Minecraft Explorers Pack, and the full first season of Minecraft: Story Mode.
Xbox One S 500GB Console Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle with $40 Kohl's Cash| $229.99 at Kohl's
This Xbox One bundle is ideal for racer fans as it comes with the fantastically fun Forza Horizon 3 — easily one of the best-looking racers on Xbox. Better yet, you're also getting the new Hot Wheels expansion pack. Plus, if you buy it at Kohl's by March 31, you'll get $40 Kohl's Cash to spend between April 1 and April 8.
View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB Console Shadow of War Bundle | $249 at Microsoft Store
If you're a Tolkien fan or simply enjoy role-playing games, this is a good bundle option for you. Not only do you get Middle-earth: Shadow of War, but you also get to choose another game for free. View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB Console Assassin's Creed: Origins Bonus Bundle | $249.99 at P.C. Richard & Son
Not only are you getting the new hotness that is Assassin's Creed: Origins, but you're getting Rainbow Six: Siege too, a game that continues to grow in popularity online despite being out for a while now. And for $50 less than what we saw just two weeks ago!
View Deal
Xbox One S 500GB Console Battlefield 1 Bundle | $229 at Microsoft
Battlefield 1 is still an absolute blast and has received a ton of DLC updates since launch, making it one of the meatier multiplayer shooters out there. The solo campaign is a fine return to form too. Plus, you also get a free Ubisoft game of your choosing with this Xbox One bundle.
View Deal
Xbox One S 500GB Console Madden NFL 18 Bundle | $229.99 at Best Buy eBay
When we saw this bundle from Microsoft two weeks ago, it also included a free Ubisoft game. This bundle doesn't include the extra game, but it's $49 less, so you can buy yourself whatever you choose with the extra cash. So, football fans, look sharp and don't fumble this bundle.View Deal
Xbox One S 2TB Console Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition Bundle | $499 at Jet
This crimson red Xbox One S features a 2TB HDD and is incredibly rare, hence the high price. If you're a collector though, this could be your last chance to get a brand new one. It also comes with Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition.
The best Xbox One X deals
Released in November at a list price of $499, the HDR- and 4K-equipped Xbox One X is considerably more expensive than the Xbox One S. The prices below are mainly for the console on its own. But if you'd like to see the options that include games too (sometimes you'll get ones thrown in for free), then head on over to our Xbox One X bundles page.
Xbox Live Gold deals
Need to top off your Xbox Live Gold membership? Don't pay the default automatic $60 renewal price. Check out our range of Xbox Live Gold deals to save some serious money.
