Why power bank deals are hard to find this Prime Day

Hunting for an Amazon Prime Day power bank deal? Want an external battery to juice up your devices while you’re on the go? You might not have found a lot of discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2021 – and there’s a reason for that.

True, you can still find some of the best Amazon Prime Day power bank deals from Anker, but three of the biggest external battery-selling brands – RavPower, Aukey, and Mpow – have been banned from Amazon.

Amazon confirmed to The Verge that it had taken RavPower products off its online shopping platform. Though the company didn’t explain why, they had taken action after a Wall Street Journal story emerged wherein columnist Nicole Nguyen reported that RavPower had offered a $35 gift card for giving a positive review, theoretically encouraging a host of fake reviews.

This presumably prompted an investigation that led to Amazon banning RavPower, which would follow the company's ban of Aukey and Mpow from the platform due to similar pay-for-fake-review sins back in May reportedly due to FTC pressure, according to Vox.

Obviously, any more extensive scrutiny on Amazon or other online marketplaces can only be a good thing. Consumers rely on products ratings and user reviews to inform their purchases, and anyone cheating the system casts doubt on Amazon’s platform and the layman’s ability to perceive an online item’s quality.

It’s understandable why Amazon has seemingly moved quickly to snuff out this practice and shore up consumer faith in evaluation via mass reviews. Even if that means fewer choices of power banks on Amazon Prime Day, it should mean that the ones still for sale on the online platform have more trustworthy ratings than before the brands were banned.

A few of the best Amazon Prime Day power bank deals

There are still some good Amazon Prime Day power bank deals to find right now, and unsurprisingly, they’re all from Anker. Then again, it’s a brand we’ve trusted and used ourselves, so we’re not recommending them halfheartedly.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Get the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD for 33% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The slim format slips into pockets, while the 10,000mAh battery provides 2-3 full recharges of even the biggest phones via the USB-A or 18W USB-C ports (which can recharge simultaneously). Keep in mind that this deal only applies ot the Deep-Sea Indigo and Black colors.View Deal

Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000: $25.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Get the Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 for 31% off with this Amazon Prime Day 2021 deal. The 5000mAh power bank has two USB-A ports and one Micro USB port, perfect for older Android phones. Best of all, you can flip out its retractable electrical prongs to plug it right into the wall for fast recharging.View Deal

Anker PowerCore 26800: $65.56 $59.99 at Amazon

At 26,800mAh, the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger has enough battery to charge most phones six times over and most tablets at least twice. It's packed full of ports too, with three USB ones and two micro USB ones, and at $39.99 for Prime Day it's available at a slight 10% reduction.

View Deal

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD: $159.99 $95.99 at Amazon

Get the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD for 40% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The PowerCore III Elite is the portable power bank for laptop owners, providing a full charge to a 13-inch MacBook with its massive battery. Laptops charge via its 60W USB-C port, while its two 18W USB ports can simultaneously juice up other devices.View Deal

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000: £34.99 £20.99 at Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 Portable Charger is available at a £14 discount for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just £20.99. For that sliver of cash you get a durable power bank with a selection of ports, so it can power up any and all of your gadgets.View Deal

Not in the US or UK? Here are other great deals for the above models in your region:

