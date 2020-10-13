These are the best Prime Day Chromebook deals we've found so far

The best Chromebooks are more popular than ever before, thanks to how affordable, portable and easy to use they can be. And, with these amazing Prime Day deals, there's never been a better time to jump into the world of Chrome OS.

We've rounded up the very best Chromebook Amazon Prime Day deals we've found so far, so if you're after these handy little laptops, now is the perfect time to buy.

Before you jump into one of these Chromebooks, however, you should make sure you actually want one. When you're using a Chromebook, you're limited to what you can do within the Google Chrome web browser or Android apps through the Google Play Store. There aren't many things you won't be able to do on a Chromebook these days, but if your daily workload requires you to do photo or video editing, you may be out of luck.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in the US

Asus Chromebook Flip 2-in-1: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops you can get right now. With a 14-inch FHD display, an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC flash storage, and a backlit keyboard, this Chromebook comes with a free year of 100GBs of Google Drive storage.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in the UK

Asus Chromebook C523NA 15.6-inch: £360 £250 at Amazon

This brilliant Chromebook from Asus is now just £150 for Amazon Prime day, making it a brilliant purchase for anyone who wants a cheap laptop that still performs brilliantly. It's especially good for students, and a mouse is included as well.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £800 £599 at Amazon

At first glance, £600 for a Chromebook seems a huge amount, but the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is one of the best Chromebooks money can buy, with specs you'd usually see in a Windows 10 machine, which means Chrome OS simply flies on this machine - and it's £200 off for Prime Day!View Deal

If you're not in the US or UK, we included some Chromebook deals down below, so you can get an awesome deal no matter where you are.