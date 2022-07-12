Best Buy Black Friday in July 2022: 10 deals you won't find in Amazon's Prime Day sales

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is the tech retailer's answer to Amazon Prime Day deals. Just like Prime Day, Best Buy's Black Friday in July spans two days (July 12-13) and features deep discounts on laptops, TVs, home appliances and much more.

Unsurprisingly, Best Buy is aggressively price-matching Amazon during this major mid-summer shopping holiday — similar to what we see unfold over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But while Prime Day may be the headline act this week, it won't be hosting all of the best deals. We're seeing several offers in Best Buy's competing sales that are either priced lower than Amazon Prime Day deals or nowhere to be found on Amazon at all.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, no membership is required to take advantage of Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale. For instance, that means anyone can pick up this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer for just $49.99 (opens in new tab) — a $100 savings at Best Buy. Or if it's a cheap iPad deal you're after, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi (2020) is down to $934.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which is $165 less than you'd find elsewhere right now.

Head below for a roundup of Prime Day-beating deals from the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale. We'll be updating this list as more deals go live and prices continue to drop, so bookmark this page to stay ahead of the game.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Deals

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale features several offers that match or beat Amazon Prime Day specials. Here are 10 deals worth checking out, spanning laptops, TVs and more...

10 Best Buy Black Friday in July deals you won't find at Amazon

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi (2020): $1,099.99 $934.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $165 - Here's the absolute lowest price we can find for this 2020 iPad Pro 256GB. Sure, it's not the latest and greatest from Apple, but you'll still avail of a gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Apple's A12Z Bionic chip and up to 10 hours of battery life. Best Buy also includes six months of Apple Music and Apple News for free with purchase.

(opens in new tab) Insignia N10 Series 32-inch 720p LED HDTV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - This super cheap Insignia TV is $20 under the best price we can find for a comparable television in Amazon Prime Day sales. This is a very basic TV that could suit a kid's bedroom or a guest room. It lacks built-in smarts, but it has dual HDMI ports so you can easily pick up a discounted streaming device with your savings here.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $79 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Best Buy beats Amazon's price for this popular Lenovo Chromebook by $20. Ideal for basic computing tasks, it features a Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC and an 11-inch HD screen. Perfect for back to school or as a backup laptop to bring on the go.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixer: $449.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $170 - Amazon doesn't have this mixer in stock, save for a smattering of third-party vendors who offer it at an inflated price. Meanwhile, this is a $140 drop from Best Buy's sale price from last year and the lowest around. If you're in the market for a new KitchenAid stand mixer, you won't want to pass up this offer.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This is by far the best price we can currently find for this older Dyson model, which is only available on Amazon at inflated third-party prices. The V11 Torque Drive seamlessly adapts between carpet and hard floors, with a digital display on top of the handle to keep you informed of cleaning time and maintenance alerts.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - If you're seeking a solid budget gaming laptop, head over to Best Buy, where the HP Victus is now only $600. (You won't find this offer on Amazon.) It features a 12th-gen Intel i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 mobile GPU. You can use it for work or school as well, as it's not terribly bulky to lug around.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $149.99 $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This is by far the best price we're seeing for any 8-quart air fryer. Better yet, this one comes with dual baskets so you can prepare two different foods at once (or double servings of your favorite food). It features a touchscreen control panel with six pre-programmed cooking modes.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 HERO SE Wired Optical Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - Unless you don't mind buying used or refurb from Amazon, then pick up this well-rated Logitech gaming mouse in brand-new condition at over 50% off the list price. It features 11 programmable buttons, adjustable weights and customizable RGB lighting that syncs with gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Smart Thermostat + Google Nest Hub Max: $479.98 $369.98 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - You won't find this bundle at Amazon since it doesn't sell the Nest Hub Max (an obvious Echo Show competitor). However, you can score this bundle on sale at Best Buy, which also comes with a 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat. This is a great way to kick-start a brand-new Google smart home setup.

(opens in new tab) TCL 4-Series 70-inch 4K Android Smart TV: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Barring this deal (opens in new tab) at Amazon for a 70-inch Amazon Fire TV, this is the lowest price we've seen for a TV of this class thus far for Prime Day. And if you're not totally married to Amazon's ecosystem of devices and streaming services, Android TV may be a more fulfilling experience overall if you're largely platform agnostic.

Best Buy Black Friday in July: FAQ

(Image credit: Best Buy)

When will Best Buy Black Friday in July deals begin?

Best Buy's Prime Day deals coincide with Amazon's official event, which runs from July 12 to July 13, 2022. However, several deals appear to extend past that and will be live at Best Buy until July 14, 2022. (Such items will be marked.)

Do you need a membership to shop Best Buy Black Friday in July deals?

The best part about Best Buy's rival sale is that, unlike Prime Day, anyone can shop Best Buy's deals - no membership is required. This is excellent news for those that don't have a Prime membership because often, Best Buy will price match Amazon or offer similar deals.

Our Prime Day deals live blog will be hitting you with all of the best bargains as they happen, so check it out if you don't want to miss a thing.