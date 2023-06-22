Amazon Prime Day monitor deals 2023: what to expect next month

It won't be long until this year's Amazon Prime Day monitor deals grace the retailer's store pages as the event has been officially confirmed for July 11th and 12th. If you're looking for that perfect monitor for your setup, bookmark this page as we'll have a ton of expert recommendations for this year's Prime Day monitor deals right here.

While Amazon has officially announced the dates for Prime Day 2023 and a few early bird deals are starting to crop up, as of writing no monitors have been included in these 'warm up' promotions. We wouldn't rule out early Prime Day monitor deals, however, and we'll be sure to post any here if we spot any of the best monitors on sale.

Prime Day monitor deals: FAQs

When will Prime Day monitor deals be available?

Amazon has announced that the annual Prime Day event will be taking place on the 11th and 12th of July for 2023, so mark those dates down in your calendar. While we wouldn't rule out any early bird deals ahead of these dates, it's extremely likely that the lion's share of Prime Day monitor deals will be posted just after midnight on the Monday/Tuesday morning (00:01AM).

Alongside these static deals, you can expect one-off limited-time-only lightning deals to be posted throughout the 48 hour period, although note that these can cover a huge range of categories (monitors aren't guaranteed to be included).

Do you need Amazon Prime for Prime Day monitor deals?

In order to take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Fortunately, Amazon usually offers a 30-day free trial leading up to Prime Day to ensure the largest possible customer base for Prime Day. So, if you're just looking to get the best deals possible, you can sign up now and cancel it after Prime Day if you're not interested in keeping the Prime membership — just don't forget to cancel before the 30 days are up, otherwise you'll be charged for the first month of membership.

There are also going to be plenty of Prime Day deals for non-Prime members, but these deals won't be as good as what Prime members get. Other major retailers are running sales right now to capitalize on consumer interest, and you won't need to be a member of anything to take advantage of those.

Prime Day monitor deals: what to expect

Acer, Gigabyte, LG, and BenQ models

Great deals on 1440p gaming monitors

Deals on non-gaming monitors rarer

You can see a selection of last year's Prime Day monitor deals just down below if you're interested - with some of the best listings from both the US and UK. As a whole, last year's top deals tended to be on gaming monitors from Acer, Gigabyte and LG, which all received fantastic discounts across both 1080p and 1440p models. Prices started around the $150 / £150 mark but the deepest price cuts were generally found on the mid-range models. We wouldn't rule out cheaper options for 2023 as inexpensive (but pretty good) monitors are becoming more and more commonplace.

Last year's Prime Day monitor deals in the US

Acer KG251Q Jbmidpx (24.5-inch, 1920 x 1080, 165Hz) - $199 $152 at Amazon

Acer also has a solid monitor for a lower price, if you're looking for something a bit smaller but with a still respectable 165Hz refresh rate. The discount putting it at under $155 makes the deal even sweeter.

Gigabyte G27QC A (27-inch, 2560 x 1440, 165Hz) - $321 $219 at Amazon

For less than $220, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better quality gaming monitor. At 27-inches and a 165Hz refresh rate, this high-quality monitor will match most gaming setups well and for a lovely price.

LG 27GL83A-B (27-inch, 2560 x 1440, 144Hz) - $379 $279 at Amazon

Save $100 - The LG 27GL83A-B is great for gamers on a budget who also want a good quality monitor. Though it's a bit lower in quality than the Gigabyte monitors, the LG brand version is still a good pick for those looking for performance.

Gigabyte M32Q (32-inch, 2560 x 1440, 165Hz) - $499 $350 at Amazon

Save $150 - If you need a larger size and the same quality as the G27QC A, the Gigabyte M32Q is a great step up. And now that it's on sale for almost $350, this is the perfect opportunity to grab a gaming monitor with a solid refresh rate and resolution.

Acer Nitro XZ342CK (34-inch, 3440 x 1440, 144Hz) - $449 $379 at Amazon

Curved gaming monitors are all the rage but it's difficult to find one for a good price. Thanks to this sizable discount you can nab this huge 34-inch screen for less than $400.

Acer Nitro XV272U Vbmiiprx (27-inch, 2560 x 1440, 170Hz) - $299 $279 at Amazon

Getting a good gaming monitor at a good price is tough but with this sale you can land a good quality one for under $280. A solid 27-inches and 170Hz refresh rate makes this a great buy for the cost. There are other models of this gaming monitor on sale as well, including curved variations, though this is the cheapest one. It's best to play around with the configurations and see what works best.

Acer Predator XB323U GPbmiiphzx (32-inch, 2560 x 1440, 170Hz) - $545 $349 at Amazon

Looking for something a bit more premium? This Acer Predator gaming monitor has been discounted by almost $200 and sports a huge 32-inches with a 170Hz refresh rate. If you want a high-quality monitor then this is a great place to start.

BenQ EX3410R ultrawide curved gaming monitor (34" WQHD, 144Hz, 1ms) $599 $469.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - One of the best ultrawide curved gaming monitors on the market just got better with a huge price cut from Amazon Prime Day. With a gorgeous ultrawide 1440p resolution at 144HZ and 1ms response rate, this monitor even comes with built in speakers that are actually good. It's a great value at MSRP, but at 22% off, this monitor is a Must-Buy.

Last year's Prime Day monitor deals in the UK

Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix: £349.99 £259.99 at Amazon

Save £90: If you're not a fan of gaming on a small display then this Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix could be just what you need. There are a few configurations to choose from, but this particular deal will save you almost 30% on the 27-inch QHD model rocking a 170Hz refresh rate, which should give you an edge over your opponents in competitive battle royales and shooters.

Acer ET322QKwmiipx (32-inch, 4K, 165Hz, 4ms) - £399 £343 at Amazon

This Acer gaming monitor features a 4K, 165Hz IPS panel for the fastest gameplay at spectacular resolution. The pixel response is only 4ms, so its not the best for competitive esports, but for everyday gaming, this is perfect.